5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday – NBC Bay Area

1. Snooze and lose

Make it three consecutive losing days for the Dow and S&P 500. Granted, Wednesday’s decline was small, but stocks are in a bit of trouble after November’s big rally. Nasdaq also slipped slightly on Wednesday. Investors are taking advantage of the latest jobs data, which signaled some moderation in the economy — and raised hopes the Federal Reserve may cut its benchmark rate last year. Private payrolls data on Wednesday came in lower than expected. Thursday brings weekly unemployment claims, and the market will be closed on the November nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Follow live market updates.

2. Oil slips

Stocks are not the only reason for the recent decline in assets. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4% on Wednesday to below $70 a barrel, the lowest level since late June. The decline comes even as OPEC+ oil-producing countries have suggested they will continue or perhaps increase output cuts. In turn, gasoline prices also continued to fall, falling to their lowest level since January. This should provide some relief to Americans as they shop for the holidays and prepare for travel later this month.

3. Wall Street calls out Main Street

The CEOs of Wall Street’s biggest banks took their fight against proposed new capital rules to Capitol Hill on Wednesday. And they took to Main Street to present their case. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon argued to the Senate Banking Committee that the rules, known as the Basel 3 endgame, would make mortgage and small business loans more expensive, while Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser caused controversy by saying Said that the rules will make things difficult for farmers. Looking for financing. However, most Democrats weren’t having it. “You’re going to say that the crackdown on Wall Street is going to hurt working families, are you really going to make that claim?” said Senator Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat who chairs the panel.

4. AbbVie’s new deal

AbbVie struck its second big deal in as many weeks on Tuesday, when it announced it had agreed to buy Cerevel Therapeutics for about $8.7 billion. Just last week, the pharmaceutical giant struck a deal to buy cancer treatment developer Immunogen for about $10 billion. As CNBC’s Annika Kim Constantino points out, these deals come as AbbVie works to expand its drug pipeline, as its Humira arthritis drug faces competition from generic drugs. Cerevall will strengthen AbbVie’s psychiatric and neurological treatment portfolio. Cerevel also has an experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and schizophrenia. The deal is expected to be completed in the middle of next year.

5. Consumer Questions

According to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, shoppers are outperforming expectations these days as they head to malls and big box retailers to shop for holiday gifts. However, what will happen in 2024 is not yet decided. “If we were talking last spring or early last year, I would have expected more softening by this time of year than we’re actually experiencing,” he told CNBC’s Sarah Eisen in an interview. Different story.” Although retailers are seeing deflation in some areas, there’s no guarantee people will continue shopping, especially as high credit card rates are squeezing budgets. Walmart has to compensate for the loss of pricing power. Still, McMillan said, “We’d rather have lower prices than higher prices.” Talked like a true discounter.

