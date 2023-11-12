5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are having their best weeks of the year.

Walt Disney’s earnings were light.

Former President Donald Trump is set to testify in a civil trial in New York.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

Investors are hoping stocks could start a winning streak after the three major U.S. averages enjoyed their best week of the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 5% last week, while the S&P 500 climbed 5.9% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.6%. The gain came after a difficult period in which the S&P fell into correction territory. Lower-than-expected job creation in October pushed bond yields lower and helped stocks on Friday. Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bank officials in the coming days will provide clues about how this data will shape policymakers’ views on interest rates after the Fed kept rates unchanged at a second consecutive meeting on Wednesday . Follow live market updates here.

The earnings slate in the coming days is mild compared to what has flooded the market in recent weeks. Still, major names including Walt Disney, Uber, Warner Bros. Discovery, Biogen and MGM Resorts will provide investors with updates on their financial health this week. Earnings season so far has been a pleasant surprise for investors. Earnings rose 5.7% from the year-ago period, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, with more than 400 S&P 500 companies reporting as of Friday. Revenue growth was down 1.2%. Here are the key reports expected this week:

Tuesday: Uber (before the bell); Lucid, Rivian (after the bell)

Former President Donald Trump is set to take the witness stand in a civil fraud trial in New York on Monday, in just one of the proceedings hanging over the 2024 Republican presidential nominee as he mounts a third bid for the White House . New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump and his two adult sons of misrepresenting the value of major properties to gain financial gain. Their goal is to prevent the family from running any business in the state again, which would deal a blow to a man who has staked his political prestige on his business acumen. Trump argues that the financial statements should not have been definitive, and his adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, said in their testimony that they relied on accountants to prepare the statements.

Elon Musk has taken his first big step in the AI ​​field. Billionaire businessman’s new venture xAI launches its chatbot, Grok. Musk wants the bot to be more aggressive than established rival products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and XAI said it will get access to data from its social platform X. Grok is currently in its beta phase. Musk eventually wants to offer it as part of a $16 per month Premium+ subscription on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported a strong quarter over the weekend. The group’s operating income increased by more than 40% to $10.76 billion. Meanwhile, Berkshire’s cash reserves rose to a record of nearly $157 billion by the end of September. The group’s Class A shares have climbed nearly 14% this year.

— CNBC’s Tanaya Machel, Robert Humm, Kevin Breuninger, Rebecca Picciotto and Yun Li contributed to this report.

