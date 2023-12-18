5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday – NBC 7 San Diego

Major US indexes are on a seven-week winning streak, and the Dow touched an intraday record on Friday.

Japan’s Nippon Steel agreed to buy US Steel for $14.9 billion.

Some allies are urging Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and resume hostage negotiations.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

1. Roar to set a record

The decline in shares continues in the last full trading week of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an intraday record high on Friday as investors welcomed hopes that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates next year if inflation eases. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have all posted seven-week winning streaks. There are some economic indicators coming this week, earnings from FedEx on Tuesday and Nike on Thursday could help propel the market in the coming days. Follow live market updates here.

2. Steel Deal

Japan-based Nippon Steel agreed to buy U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion, including debt. US Steel shares rose after the announcement Monday morning. The price of $55 per share is about 40% higher than US Steel’s closing price on Friday. The company had put itself up for sale due to declining revenues and profits, but may now benefit from rising steel prices and the resolution of the United Auto Workers strike in the US.

3. Urge for ceasefire with Israel

Some of Israel’s European allies are urging the country to agree to a ceasefire and resume hostage negotiations with Gaza, after the Israeli military said it accidentally killed three hostages. The deaths heighten humanitarian concerns about Israel’s nearly two-and-a-half-month offensive into Gaza, which has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians and displaced much of its population, according to Gaza’s health ministry. . Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and taking about 250 hostages. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Israel this week, as the Biden administration – a key ally and provider of military aid – expresses growing concern about civilian casualties in Gaza.

4. The coming year in weight loss drugs

Weight loss and diabetes drugs surged into the public consciousness in 2023 as awareness and use of Ozempic, Vegovy, and Monjaro increased. The next year will bring big changes for patients seeking expensive treatments, the companies that make them, and competitors trying to enter the fast-growing field. Novo Nordisk, the maker of Vegov and Ozempic, and Eli Lilly, which makes Monjaro and the recently approved Zepbound, will both try to ease supply issues posed by surging demand and expand use of their drugs. Pfizer will determine whether it can move forward with its once-a-day weight loss pill. And keep an eye out for big drugmakers buying up smaller companies or partnering with them to gain a foothold in the market.

5. Cruise Blues

General Motors’ recent ventures outside its core business have struggled. Cruz could be the next one to fall by the wayside. The robotaxi unit has halted road operations and faces investigation after a crash in San Francisco in October, when a Cruise self-driving vehicle pulled over a pedestrian who was hit by another vehicle. Was. The problems reached a crescendo last week when Cruz fired 24% of his workforce, or 900 people, and removed nine company leaders. GM has publicly expressed hope that it can save the business area, as CEO Mary Barry said this month that the automaker is “very focused on righting the ship” in Cruise.

— CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Annika Kim Constantino and Michael Weiland contributed to this report.

, Follow broad market movements like a professional cnbc pro,

Source: www.nbcsandiego.com