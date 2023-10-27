Stocks are headed for a declining week.

Amazon’s profit margins take a hit.

America says it targeted Iranian targets in Syria.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

As we enter Friday, stocks are on track for a declining week. Thursday also saw the three major US indices having a particularly tough day, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both falling more than 1%, and the Dow falling 250 points. The market is paying attention to key earnings from Amazon, Ford and Intel while preparing for another series of quarterly results next week. On the data front, Friday brings the latest incarnation of the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) measure for September. Follow live market updates.

Amazon’s operating margins are a little fat these days. The e-commerce and cloud giant said it achieved a margin of 7.8% during the third quarter, its best performance since reporting an 8.2% margin in the first quarter of 2021. CEO Andy Jassy’s cost-cutting mission is a big part of it, and while he’s not done yet, Amazon has hit the brakes a bit on adding headcount. It appears the market also likes what it sees from Jessie. Amazon shares surged in off-hours trading.

Ford Motor Company’s fuel-powered F-150 trucks being produced at their truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan on September 20, 2022.

It’s been an eventful week for Ford. The company was the first of the Detroit Three automakers to strike a deal with the United Auto Workers union, ending a nearly six-week work stoppage that cost $1.3 billion. (Negotiations continue between the UAW and GM and Stellantis.) Then came Ford’s earnings. Although the company turned a profit in the third quarter, its cost and quality struggles were still evident. This is followed by the electric-vehicle business, which lost $1.33 billion during the third quarter. In turn, Ford postponed $12 billion in EV investments, citing lower-than-expected customer demand.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference during the session of the NATO Council of Defense Ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on October 12, 2023.

The US military launched airstrikes in Syria, targeting areas that officials said were used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the “narrowly targeted” strikes were carried out in self-defense in retaliation for attacks on US forces in the region. This step has been taken at a time when the Middle East has reached its peak. The government of Israel is debating whether to launch a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks. Similarly, Iran is facing even closer scrutiny for its support of terrorist groups such as Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Follow live war updates.

A Chevron gas station is shown in Austin, Texas on October 23, 2023.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron both reported quarterly earnings before the bell on Friday. Despite higher oil prices, each oil major reported a sharp decline in profits compared to the year-ago quarter. Exxon’s results were hit by higher costs in its chemicals business, and Chevron said earnings at its upstream business fell nearly 40% during the quarter. The results come shortly after both companies announced blockbuster deals. Exxon has agreed to buy shale company Pioneer Natural Resources and pipeline operator Danbury. Meanwhile, Chevron recently agreed to buy Hess for $53 billion.

