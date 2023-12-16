5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday, December 15

A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station in Newark, New Jersey on December 14, 2023.

The bulls will be happy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued rising on Thursday and reached its all-time high. It’s up 2.8% for the week and is on pace for a nine-week winning streak, its longest since 2019. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 may soon join the Dow with higher highs of its own. The broader market index, which also rose on Thursday, is less than 1.6% away from a record close in January 2022. And if that wasn’t enough bullish news, a bull somehow got loose on New Jersey train tracks on Thursday and disrupted passenger service. Between Newark, New Jersey and New York City. Follow live market updates.

A cruise vehicle in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday February 2, 2022.

General Motors Cruises said Thursday it will lay off 900 employees, or about a quarter of its workforce. The cuts, which primarily affect commercial operations and related corporate functions, follow a round of layoffs at Cruise contractors last month. Just a day earlier, the self-driving car company had fired nine “key leaders” amid an ongoing safety investigation into an October crash in San Francisco that grounded Cruise’s robotaxi fleet. GM also plans to lay off about 1,300 workers in Michigan early next year. Most of those layoffs were expected because production of some vehicle models would end.

A pedestrian walks past a sign at the LinkedIn office in San Francisco, California on July 26, 2023.

LinkedIn is changing its plans. The social media site has shut down a project codenamed “Blueshift” that would have moved its data center technology to Microsoft Azure, a blow to its parent company. CNBC’s Jordan Novet reports that the decision is a major reversal for LinkedIn, which originally announced its intended move to Azure in 2019. This comes three years after Microsoft acquired the platform for $27 billion. Microsoft – which is chasing Amazon Web Services in the lucrative cloud infrastructure market – has relied on cloud technology and services to fuel its growth.

Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gelsinger speaks during the Intel AI Everywhere launch event in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Intel wants to join in on the AI ​​craze. The company unveiled new computer chips at an event in New York on Thursday that included an artificial intelligence chip for generative AI software. Intel didn’t provide much details about the chip, called Gaudi3, but it will compete with rival chips from Nvidia and AMD. Intel is hoping to draw AI companies away from Nvidia’s dominant position in the market. Nvidia – which has the technology behind some of the field’s most prominent AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT – has seen its stock rise nearly 230% year to date, while Intel’s shares are up 68%.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the IMF in Washington, US on December 11, 2023.

Ukraine is one step closer to EU membership after leaders in Brussels agreed to begin negotiations with the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the surprise decision as “a victory” for his war-torn country and Europe. Hungary, which had promised to block the move during a two-day EU summit, abstained from the vote. Despite that victory for Ukraine, funding talks collapsed after Hungary’s prime minister vetoed a crucial 50 billion euro ($55 billion) financial package for Ukraine. Follow live updates.

