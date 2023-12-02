5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday, December 1

The stock entered the last month of the year on Friday with some good momentum.

Pfizer is discontinuing a version of its experimental oral weight loss drug that is taken twice a day.

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners is launching another proxy fight for seats on Disney’s board.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

The stock entered the last month of the year on Friday with some good momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.47%, or more than 500 points, on Thursday, a new high for the year. The S&P 500 added 0.4% during the session, and the Nasdaq Composite, while lower on the day, outperformed the other major averages for the month, gaining more than 10% in November. The Dow and S&P each gained about 9% for the month. Heading into December, the Dow is up 8.5% so far, the S&P 500 is up nearly 19% and the Nasdaq is up more than 35%. Follow live market updates.

CPhoto | Future Publications getty images

Pfizer is discontinuing a version of its experimental oral weight loss drug that is taken twice a day after high rates of adverse effects in a mid-stage clinical trial. Reported side effects were mostly mild and gastrointestinal, but an unusually high percentage of participants stopped taking the drug during the trial. Pfizer will still pursue studies of a one-time version of the drug, planning to release data on that pill’s efficacy and tolerability in the first half of 2024. Pfizer said those results would “point the way forward” in the competitive weight loss market.

Nelson Peltz, Founder and CEO of Trian Fund Management, during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Priority Summit in Miami, Florida on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Marco Bello Bloomberg | getty images

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners is launching another proxy fight for seats on Disney’s board. The firm said Thursday that it owns about $3 billion in Disney stock and is (still) dissatisfied with corporate governance. Peltz previously sought a board seat, citing concerns over succession and shareholder returns, but he dropped his fight after Disney CEO Bob Iger restructured the business. Now Peltz is back, he has again raised concerns about shareholder value and said Trian intends to “take our case directly to shareholders for change.” Disney limited the proxy fight to the personal animosity of Peltz associate Ike Perlmutter, saying in a statement that “his long-standing personal agenda against Disney CEO, Robert A. Iger … all other may differ from shareholders.”

An Israeli soldier waves its national flag over a tank on the southern border with the Gaza Strip on November 29, 2023, as talks between Israel and Hamas entered the sixth day after Israel advanced an agreement to allow the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. There was a ceasefire. ,

Manahem Kahana AFP | getty images

A week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended on Friday morning and fighting has resumed. Israeli Defense Forces said early in the morning local time that they had opened fire against Hamas in Gaza, which they claimed was a launch attempt against Israel. The pause in fighting was originally meant to last four days, but was extended to allow for greater humanitarian efforts in Gaza and the release of hostages and prisoners. As of Friday, 110 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, as well as 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, had been released.

tesla cybertruck

Courtesy: Tesla

Elon Musk on Thursday revealed the price and performance specifications of the long-discussed Tesla Cybertruck. Musk touted the durability of the futuristic-looking pickup truck, with its bullet-proof bodywork as well as its towing capabilities and 0-60 acceleration. “We have a car here that experts said was impossible, that experts would never have built,” Musk said during an event in Austin, Texas. “I think it’s our best product. I think it’s the most unique thing on the street.” According to the electric automaker’s website, the base model comes with an estimated battery range of 250 miles and is priced starting at $60,990. An all-wheel drive version with a 340-mile battery range will start at $79,990, and a “Cyberbeast” model with 320 miles of range and 845 horsepower will start at $99,990.

, CNBC’s Piya Singh, Anika Kim Constantino, Lisa Kailai Han, Mike Callia, Drew Richardson, Natasha Turak and Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

, Follow broad market movements like a professional cnbc pro,

Source: www.cnbc.com