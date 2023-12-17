5 things to know about Nvidia stock

AI possibilities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has captivated Wall Street this year as its business has soared along with the boom in artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s years of dominance in graphics processing units (GPUs) have made it perfectly positioned to capitalize on the surge in demand for AI chips. Meanwhile, its competitors have yet to catch up.

Enthusiasm around AI has driven Nvidia’s stock to record highs this year, a sharp contrast to the 50% decline in its share price in 2022 amid the economic recession. The company is on a promising growth path, making its stock an attractive option in the new year.

As a result, now is an excellent time to learn more about and potentially invest in this tech giant. So, here are five things to know about Nvidia stock.

1. Reaching new heights thanks to AI

Over the past 12 months, Nvidia has enjoyed possibly its best year in business since its founding 30 years ago. Its stock has increased 226% since January 1. Meanwhile, the company has reported strong earnings growth quarter-on-quarter.

In the third quarter of 2024 (ending October 2023), Nvidia reported revenue growth of 206% year over year, with operating income up more than 1,600%. This meteoric growth was primarily the result of a 284% increase in data center revenues, which represented an increase in AI GPU sales.

The company has seen huge profits from AI this year and the industry shows no signs of slowing down. According to Grand View Research, the AI ​​market will hit $137 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual rate of 37% until at least 2030. Nvidia has played a powerful role in AI and will likely continue to profit from it. area over the years.

2. An attractive role in a video game

Nvidia is now a data-center-first company. But long before its expansion into markets like AI and cloud computing, the chip maker’s highest-grossing segment was gaming.

It was one of the first companies to sell GPUs in the consumer market, with its chips becoming increasingly popular in the gaming community as gamers used Nvidia’s hardware to build powerful gaming PCs.

Apart from its PC business, Nvidia is the primary chip supplier nintendoSwitch console. The portable gaming machine has sold over 132 million units worldwide and is the third best-selling console of all time. SonyPlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS).

Like many markets in the tech sector, the video game sector suffered a reduction in consumer spending last year. However, Nvidia reported an 81% year-over-year increase in gaming revenue in the third quarter of 2024, signaling a possible end to the market decline.

3. AI chip competition will intensify in 2024

The growing interest in AI this year has led countless tech companies to pivot their businesses toward the high-growth industry. While most companies focus on the software side of the market, Nvidia’s tremendous growth has inspired many to venture into chip production, some for the first time.

Although it is not surprising that leading chipmakers prefer it Advanced Micro Devices And intel Companies like are gearing up to challenge Nvidia in AI Amazon And Microsoft Expansion in hardware has also been announced.

Many of these companies will launch their own new chips in 2024 as they attempt to take a share of Nvidia’s estimated 90% market share in AI chips.

At the moment, the biggest threat is probably AMD, which has been the second-biggest name in GPUs for years. AMD will launch in 2024 what the company says is its most powerful GPU ever, designed specifically to compete with Nvidia’s offerings.

Overcoming Nvidia’s dominance will be challenging, but potential investors should be aware of growing competition on the horizon.

4. Developing chips for China

In the past year, with tensions rising between the two countries, the US has imposed new restrictions on the export of high-powered chips to China. The strictures have made Nvidia investors a little uneasy because sales to China account for about 20% of its data center revenue.

Like many countries around the world, demand for AI computing power is growing in China and represents an important growth market for Nvidia. As a result, the chip maker is working closely with the US to develop chips specifically for the Chinese market that will comply with export regulations and meet demand in the region.

It’s too early to know how successful the China-specific chips will be, but it’s a situation worth keeping an eye on. The company is expanding rapidly into other regions, which could potentially offset at least a portion of lost sales, but by how much, only time will tell.

5. Great stock growth is projected over the next few years

NVDA EPS Estimates for the Current Fiscal Year Chart

This chart shows that Nvidia’s earnings could grow to near $24 per share by fiscal year 2026. Multiplying that figure by the company’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 45 yields a stock price of $1080, which implies an increase of 125% from its current position over the next year. Two years.

Nvidia has immense growth potential, its stock is an attractive buy right now and probably too good to pass up.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia now?

Consider this before buying stock in Nvidia:

Motley Fool Stock Advisor The analyst team has just identified what they believe 10 best stocks For investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could deliver tremendous returns in the coming years.

stock advisor Provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks every month. stock advisor The service has more than tripled the returns of the S&P 500 since 2002*.

View 10 Stocks

*Stock Advisor returns are as of December 11, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Cook has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and Nintendo and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short February 2024 $47 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

5 things to know about Nvidia stock originally published by The Motley Fool

Source