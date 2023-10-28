5 things to know about a great week for the economy

A shopper carries shopping bags as she walks through an outdoor shopping center on October 17 in Corte Madera, California. Strong consumer spending is helping power the economy — but that may not last long.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The American economy continues to defy gravity.

Data this week showed the economy growing at its fastest pace in nearly two years from July to September. Other reports have also shown the economy’s resilience.

This is a surprising development, given that at the beginning of the year, many economists had predicted that the economy would fall into recession as a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

So what does it give?

Here are five takeaways about the economy today, including why forecasters are cautioning that strong growth may not last.

The strength of the economy has been surprising

The economy got its latest report card this week – and it was pretty good.

The US economy grew at an annual pace of 4.9% in the third quarter, according to data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

It was the strongest performance since the final months of 2021 – and more than double the growth rate of the previous quarter.

“This is a good, strong figure and it reflects an economy that is performing very well,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Bloomberg TV.

Economic growth is particularly notable because higher interest rates would normally result in slower growth – but not this time.

“The economy has been incredibly resilient, weathering a variety of headwinds and actually posting a boom-like quarter,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

And it’s all thanks to the consumer

There’s one major reason why evolution is so strong: all of us.

Americans are opening their pocketbooks en masse, buying more cars and Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Friday’s data showed that spending on goods rose a healthy 0.7% during September, while spending on services – things like eating out or traveling – rose slightly faster.

“Consumers are resilient,” said Matthew Shay, CEO of the National Retail Federation. “They’re still powering the economy.”

Personal spending is being boosted by a very strong job market, with the unemployment rate below 4% for 20 consecutive months.

Workers with salaries to spend have enabled the economy to withstand speed bumps such as falling business investment.

“The consumer is like a wall of fire between a recession or a booming economy,” Zandi said. “And that wall of fire is hanging tight.”

Taylor Swift performs during her Erasure Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on August 7. Data shows Americans continue to spend big on things like high-profile concerts.



Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

But inflation still remains higher than expected

All this is not good for the economy.

Inflation has fallen by more than half since hitting a four-decade high last year, but prices are still rising faster than most people expect, as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Used to do before.

According to the Commerce Department’s benchmarks, which are closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, consumer prices in September were 3.4% higher than a year earlier.

This means the Fed is not ready to declare victory against inflation just yet.

Forecasters expect the central bank to keep rates steady when policymakers meet next week, but expect the Fed to open the door to future rate hikes if necessary to get inflation back to its 2% target. Will leave it open.

High prices are spoiling the mood of the country

Here’s another less encouraging report card: Despite solid GDP growth and low unemployment, many people are unhappy with the economy.

A Gallup poll this month found that 47% of Americans consider the economy “bad,” while only 19% consider it “good” or “excellent.”

Gallup’s economic confidence index shows some improvement from last summer, when inflation was at its peak. But high prices irritate people, even if they continue to pay them.

While inflation has declined significantly, many prices are still much higher than before the pandemic. Gasoline is no longer $5 a gallon like it was last summer. But it’s not even $2.60, as it was in 2019.

“Unlike GDP, which is very abstract, everyone feels the impact of inflation,” said Lydia Saad, director of U.S. social research at Gallup. “It creates a real wet blanket over consumer attitudes. It probably won’t go away until we get back to the kind of normal pre-pandemic inflation that people have gotten used to.”

Meanwhile, Zandi at Moody’s believes people are still spooked by the economic turmoil of the past three years.

“We never recovered from the pandemic,” he said. “People are shocked, horrified and nervous.”

And good economic data won’t last long

The economy is almost certain to cool as higher interest rates continue to impact things like home mortgages. The question is how much the economy will slow down.

Treasury’s Yellen said she does not expect the economy to continue growing at a fast pace in the third quarter. But he also does not expect that it will have the opposite effect.

“You really don’t see any signs of a recession here,” Yellen told Bloomberg. “What we have looks like a soft landing with very good outcomes for the U.S. economy, so I think there’s a lot to be happy about.”

Other forecasters still think a mild recession is on the way as consumer spending declines.

Data on Friday showed that spending exceeded income in September – a trend that cannot continue indefinitely.

“Obviously, you can eat away at savings for a while. You can borrow from credit cards for a while,” said Wells Fargo economist Tim Quinlan. “But this is not a sustainable framework for long-term spending growth.”

Source: www.npr.org