5 teenagers from around the world who are young pioneers

It doesn’t matter how old you are – young people can make a big difference too! Don’t underestimate these, five incredible teens from around the world who are doing extraordinary things to help the environment, explore the world, and stand up for what’s right.

Haziq Qazi

A 17-year-old teen from India is so passionate about keeping the environment clean that he has designed a model of an intelligent ship that can remove plastic waste from the ocean. The name of the ship is Ervis.

The young inventor gave a TED Talk speech about his invention when he was 11 years old. Since then, he has started a foundation to inspire others to do something about the plastic waste polluting the world’s waters. The teen is now attempting to build a working version of the Ervis.

kai shapley

Kai is a 12-year-old transgender activist from the US state of Texas, who is fighting for people like her to be treated with respect.

When someone is transgender, it means that the way they express their gender does not match the sex they were assigned at birth. While Kai and her mother have long been fighting for equality, the girl was 11 years old when she first spoke to state lawmakers about the importance of supporting trans kids like her.

Kai Shapley is a youth activist. Photo: Instagram/@kai_shappley

mac rutherford

Mac is an 18-year-old British-Belgian aviator who comes from a family of adventurers.

His sister, Zara Rutherford, is the youngest female pilot to fly solo around the world. Mac wanted to follow in their footsteps, so he flew solo around the world and at the age of 17 became the youngest person to accomplish this incredible feat.

Mac Rutherford is the youngest person to fly solo around the world. Photo: AFP

Meet Zara Koleo

This talented 17-year-old rapper from Chile is using her music to highlight how police are harming Mapuche youth, the South American country’s largest indigenous community. This group is fighting to get back their ancestral land that was stolen.

Miller has been writing powerful songs since she was five years old. Now, she uses social media to let people know about the violence her community faces.

Milare Jara Colleo is a Chilean rapper. Photo: Instagram/@mcmillaray_oficial

Sophie Cruz

When Sophie was just five years old, she attracted world attention by delivering a letter to the Pope, asking him to protect undocumented immigrants. Her parents left their home in Mexico in hopes of working toward a better life in the United States.

Eight years later, Sophie remains a staunch supporter of immigrant rights. She has met a former US President, spoken at a march and was even in a documentary free like birds,

Pope Francis reaches out to Sophie Cruz to receive a letter and T-shirt during a parade in Washington. Photo: AP

Find the words in the puzzle below to test your understanding of the vocabulary in this story.

Source: www.scmp.com