5 TED Talks That Will Make You Smarter and Inspiring: ‘Conventional Wisdom’ for Winning Arguments Is ‘Wrong’

Winning a debate may boil down to a simple strategy: getting people to listen to you.

That’s according to five TED Talk speakers whose backgrounds — ranging from business and law to journalism and academia — helped them become more persuasive. Some traditional persuasion strategies work, he says: You can speak more slowly or lower your voice to attract listeners.

You also need to think about what you say and how you say it. One of the most effective ways to change people’s minds is to listen to what other people say and find consensus, as many speakers have said.

“The conventional wisdom is that you [should] Speak with confidence… I think that’s wrong,” former US Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, who has argued several cases before the federal Supreme Court, said in a TED2020 lecture. “I think confidence is persuasion. Is the enemy of. Persuasion is about empathy.”

Watch these five TED talks from Katyal and others to get smarter at winning arguments — and to better change people’s minds with your voice.

‘How to speak so that people want to listen’

key takeaway: Avoid gossip and maintain silence.

What you say affects how people listen to you. How you say it also matters, said communications and sound design expert Julian Treasure. His advice: Don’t gossip, criticize, or speak too quickly. Lower your voice and embrace silence during otherwise awkward pauses.

‘Counter-intuitive way to become more motivated’

key takeaway: Don’t add too many points to your argument.

Many people believe that having as much evidence as possible will strengthen their argument. According to Nero Sivanathan, organizational behavior professor at the London Business School, not so. Overly complex arguments often “weaken” their effectiveness, he said.

‘Let’s strive for emotional purity’

key takeaway: Listen and build relationships through shared experiences.

Before Sally Cohn made regular appearances on CNN and MSNBC, she was a left-wing “progressive” commentator on Fox News. She found that the channel’s conservative viewers – who generally disagreed with her – were more receptive to her arguments if she acknowledged their viewpoint and linked them back to the topic.

‘How to Win a Debate (in the US Supreme Court, or Anywhere)’

key takeaway: Root your reasoning in compassion.

Katyal, who has experience of both winning and losing before the Supreme Court, said, all successful arguments depend on human connection, empathy and conviction in your ideas. And if you initially lose an argument, you may want to pursue it again later with a fresh perspective.

‘How to Disagree Productively and Find Common Ground’

key takeaway: Be prepared to change your mind.

Most people argue in the hope of convincing other people. Julia Daher, a behavioral economist and strategic policy advisor, said that to make a conversation meaningful, you have to be prepared to get your point across. Another common mistake, he adds: attacking your opponent’s identity rather than his idea.

