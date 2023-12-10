5 Tax-Saving Tips Retirees Must Know Before the End of 2023 The Motley Fool

The biggest drag on retirement savings is taxes.

Although you always have to pay your fair share of taxes, there are ways you can reduce your tax burden. This can help your retirement savings grow further, whether you’re spending it on yourself, gifting the money to your children or grandchildren, or donating to your favorite nonprofit. Therefore, knowing how to save tax is a big benefit for retirees.

With the end of the year approaching, now is a prime opportunity to make some last-minute tax moves. Here are five tax-saving tips you can use to keep more money in your pocket come April next year.

1. Tax-loss harvesting

If you have a lot of investments in a taxable brokerage account, you probably have some that didn’t perform very well in 2023.

While the S&P 500 has had a great year, rising nearly 19% through the end of November, most of its performance has come from just a handful of stocks. A lot of stocks actually saw their prices drop this year, and if you’re holding on to stocks you bought before the bear market started in 2022, you might be left with some big losses on paper. Have been. If you’ve held bonds you purchased any time in the last five years, you’ll probably still have some paper losses on them after interest rates rose.

It might be smart to sell some of those investments at a loss. When you realize a capital loss, you can deduct the amount of the loss from any capital gains you realize that year. If you realized more losses than gains, you can offset up to $3,000 per year in regular income. This also includes withdrawals from retirement accounts.

If you sold your investments at a loss and are planning to buy them back then one thing you must know is the wash sale rule. The wash sale rule states that you must wait more than 30 days after selling a security for a loss before buying it back. Otherwise, it’s as if the sale never happened.

2. Tax benefit harvesting

On the other side of the coin is the strategy of selling investments for a profit and knowingly paying taxes on them. This tip qualifies for the 0% tax rate.

Capital gains have a generous tax cap of 0% which it is possible to achieve in retirement. Couples with total taxable income less than $89,250 will pay no tax on their capital gains in 2023. (Individuals must live under $44,625.)

If you’re currently on track to be below that threshold, you can sell some investments for a gain and permanently increase their cost basis without paying any additional taxes. This will help in reducing your tax burden in future. Additionally, the wash sale rule does not apply to tax-gain harvesting.

However, one danger to avoid is the Social Security tax. Earning capital gains may not incur any additional taxes, but it may make more of your Social Security income taxable. If so, you may not come forward.

3. Donating appreciated property

If you’re interested in philanthropy, the best way to donate is to give appreciated assets like stocks. Most nonprofits accept direct donations of stock.

The benefit of taxes is twofold. First, like a cash donation, you receive a deduction for the amount you donate. The amount, in this case, is the value of the asset at the time of donation.

This not only gives you deductions, but you also avoid taking capital gains. This means you won’t have to pay taxes as if you had sold them and donated the cash proceeds.

It’s important to note that you must itemize your deductions to get the full benefit of donating appreciated stock. But if you take the standard deduction, you can still avoid the capital gains tax you otherwise would have to pay.

4. Qualified Charitable Distribution

A qualified charitable distribution (or QCD) is a direct distribution from your IRA to a nonprofit organization. You must be at least 70 1/2 years old to use a QCD, but it can be an extremely powerful strategy for saving taxes.

Instead of withdrawing money directly from an IRA and then donating it to charity for the deduction, QCD bypasses your checking account. Doing this means you will never receive income from your retirement account. As a result, not only do you not pay taxes on IRA distributions, but you can also avoid other taxes that may be impacted by higher gross income. This includes taxes on Social Security benefits.

Qualified charitable distributions may also count toward required minimum distributions, or RMDs. RMDs begin the year you turn 73 if you haven’t already started taking them.

Highly generous retirees should be aware that there is a $100,000 per year limit on qualified charitable distributions.

5. Strategic Roth Conversion

Some retirees may benefit from converting savings in a traditional retirement account to a Roth account. You’ll have to pay income taxes on the amount you convert, but it may be worth it in the long run.

This strategy is most effective for people who are still early in their retirement who have not yet started collecting Social Security. They will have the most flexibility to make it work and the longest time to pay off the Roth conversion.

If you can lock in a lower tax rate on a Roth conversion in your early to mid-60s, you can avoid much higher taxes later on when you may also have to pay taxes on Social Security or You may have to make more minimum distribution than required. Since Roth IRA withdrawals aren’t counted toward your taxable income at all, they can have a huge impact on your tax savings in retirement.

If you have extra room in the 10% and 12% tax brackets, you may want to consider locking in those tax rates now to avoid paying a higher tax rate in the future.

mix and match

Not all of these tax-saving tips will work for you. Find the ones that do, and combine them in a way that best suits your situation. If you can make some smart maneuvering before the end of the year, you can set yourself up for a lot of tax savings in April.

Source: www.fool.com