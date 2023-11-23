5 takeaways from America's biggest crypto crackdown in history

New York CNN –

The US government has sent a clear message to the world of cryptocurrency, which has a market cap of approximately $1.4 trillion.

Just as crypto investors were hoping for a move from the historic conviction of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and former CEO of the collapsed FTX crypto exchange, US authorities made another show of force against criminal activity around crypto.

Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, pleaded guilty Tuesday to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program, potentially allowing the platform to move money to all kinds of bad actors. Allowed to use.

Here are five findings from the largest fine ever imposed on a money services business in the history of the United States, a crypto firm:

Zhao and Bankman-Fried were largely viewed as the faces of the crypto industry. Now their guilty plea coupled with Bankman-Fried’s sentencing means that good actors in the crypto industry will have to make a more solid case to prove to skeptics that these two were the exception and not the norm.

In light of Tuesday’s news, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took the opportunity to separate his leading crypto exchange from Binance, which admitted to engaging in anti-money laundering, unlicensed money remittances and sanctions violations.

“Since founding Coinbase in 2012, we have taken a long-term view. I knew that to be a generational company that would stand the test of time, we needed to embrace compliance,” Armstrong said in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.

“Today’s news reinforces that doing this the hard way was the right decision. Now we have an opportunity to start a new chapter for this industry,” he said.

Plus, government agencies that oversee crypto regulation and compliance don’t want people to forget Bankman-Fried and Zhao.

“Over the past month, the Department of Justice has successfully prosecuted the CEOs of two of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges in two separate criminal cases,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference Tuesday. “The message here should be clear: using new technology to break the law does not make you disruptive. That makes you a criminal.”

Cryptocurrencies declined on Tuesday as investors digested the latest regulatory news from Washington DC. But by Wednesday he made a strong comeback.

Binance Coin initially fell about 6% after the US Justice Department announced it had brought charges against Zhao following a multi-year investigation of Binance. Prices were 3.5% higher on Wednesday morning.

Other cryptocurrencies suffered losses on Tuesday as the Fed also took out crypto firms like Kraken and Tether in a major crackdown.

Bitcoin fell nearly $420, 1.1%, to $37,071. Meanwhile, Ethereum fell $40, or 2%, to $1,997 per coin.

By Wednesday, both Bitcoin and Ethereum had recovered. Bitcoin was up 2.4%, and Ethereum was 5% higher.

So what explains the swings?

Some reports late Tuesday suggested that Zhao’s deal with the Justice Department could allow him to keep a majority of Binance shares. This increased investors’ expectations. They too were just eager to see the long investigation finally come to an end.

Overall, it has been a good year for crypto. Bitcoin has increased by almost 120% year-to-date. Ethereum has risen nearly 70% over the same period.

Due to the agreement that Binance has made with the government, it will have to stop operations in the US.

On Tuesday evening, people living in the US were hit with a notice on the Binance.com site saying it was “not available in your country or region.” But there’s some fine print in it.

The notice continued, “If you are in the United States or select US territories, Binance.US is a US regulated platform where you can buy, trade, convert, and stake crypto with low fees.”

Binance.US is a subsidiary of Binance that was created in 2019 “to serve US consumers and comply with US regulations,” according to a post on the site.

Treasury officials said Binance.US is not affected by Tuesday’s announcement, as it is a registered money services business. This means that people in the US can still buy and sell crypto under the Binance roof.

Tuesday’s announcement is a vivid example of the federal government’s tough stance on crypto-related illegal activities. Simply put, the feds – from the Securities and Exchange Commission to the Treasury Department – ​​are not messing around.

Just this week, the SEC sued Kraken, another crypto exchange, accusing it of operating as an unregistered securities exchange. The agency’s lawsuit also alleges that the exchange commingled customers’ assets with its own stake in the company.

This is not the first time the SEC has sued Kraken. In fact, this is one of several lawsuits the agency has filed this year against crypto companies like Bittrex Coinbase. The SEC’s lawsuit against Binance for alleged violations of investor-protection laws remains in litigation.

Despite some adverse rulings this year, the SEC is expected to aggressively crack down on crypto companies by taking them to court.

But if Tuesday’s major announcement made anything clear, it’s not just the SEC that’s trying to keep crypto malfunctions at bay: It’s the entire federal government.

It also includes the Justice Department, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Treasury Department. There is even a national cryptocurrency enforcement team within the Department of Justice that is actively identifying and investigating criminal cases involving digital assets.

“Although criminal and civil enforcement actions are subject to different legal standards, this collective effort represents the whole-of-government approach we are taking to combat corporate crime,” Garland said Tuesday.

US authorities already have a good toolbox of rules to root out financial crimes, such as laws criminalizing money laundering and bank fraud.

That’s how the Fed secured the first corporate agreement with a crypto exchange.

“You have seen in our actions today and in earlier cases that we will be persistent in using every tool that we currently have to deploy against those who seek to use technologies in a way that exploits those platforms. abuse… or [that] Do not prevent the use of those platforms for illegal activities,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said during a Tuesday press briefing.

But officials suggested there is room for new regulation.

The demand for “regulatory clarity” is not new, and new crypto regulations could help both investors and law enforcement officials discern legitimate crypto products from criminal aspects.

It is unclear when and how comprehensive crypto regulation will arrive. One way is through rulemaking at the agency level at the SEC or CFTC, which would be subject to judicial review even if challenged in the courts, and the other is through Congress.

“I have advocated for filling some of these gaps, particularly around commodity tokens, and I think if we are able to do that, obviously with the help of Congress, we will be able to prevent these actions from happening.” “Can and won’t have to be here after the fact,” CFTC Chairman Rostin Benham said Tuesday.

