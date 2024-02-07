5 Strategies to Build a Life Without Regrets

Bonnie Wann is the head of brand strategy for the prestigious advertising agency Goodby & Silverstein.

Below, Bonnie shares 5 key insights from her new book, The Life Brief: A Playbook for No-Regrets Living, Listen to the audio version read by Bonnie herself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Start practicing; Stop planning.

The Life Brief is an exercise in getting clear about what you want. It is the practice of alignment between who you are, what you believe, and how you live. And like any exercise, the more you do it the easier it gets.

The poet David White once said, The plan you can make is too small for you to live. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of plans when it comes to finances, ad campaigns, and organizing events, but when it comes to leading life forward, plans prevent us from seeing the possibilities as they happen in real time. emerge. Life Briefs is a practice of allowing yourself to be heard and pay attention to your voice, allowing it to become the compass of your life.

You can start by implementing it in less risky ways, playing and experimenting with what works for you. Pay attention to your inner voice, which you tend to push aside in favor of what is practical or what is right in front of you, so that you can hear the essence of your calling. You will break down your desires into a short list of what you are ready for right now. You’ll be able to wrap it up in a sharp, memorable phrase that brings your entire life to mind any time you need to remember what really matters, and you’ll learn how to make the most of the various aspects of your life. How to create different life briefs for parts. Start with the four areas where people spend most of their time: relationships, work, community, and self.

2. Action is a byproduct of clarity.

Clarity is the most important action you can take. Without it, life could be a series of dead-end experiments or U-turns. Clarity focuses your attention and focuses your intentions in ways that generate waves of momentum in the direction of something bigger. It automatically brings us to what matters most, making it easier to get things done. The art of living a concise life is to remove things that are confusing or distracting. The doubts, drama, thoughts and fears that haunt us fail to inspire or distract from the essence of what matters most.

When you strip it away, you create a clearing so you can void and redirect your mind, center your heart, and sharpen your focus. Right here, in this place where clarity appears, change begins. Shining light on what’s essential leads you to your purest, boldest vision.

“The art of life is to eliminate things that are confusing or distracting.”

Changes begin as soon as you become clear. First, your perspective changes, and you find yourself looking at familiar situations differently. After this, your attention automatically shifts to those choices, people and situations that serve your life at some point and away from those that do not. Your actions follow naturally and organically, driven by the immediacy and urgency of your newfound clarity.

3. Chase questions, not answers.

The path to clarity begins with curiosity. When we lean into our curiosity, we uncover the insights and secrets that make our lives worth living. That exploration often uncovers latent, buried, or previously undiscovered paths to living that turn adventure into adventure. Questions have a way of reducing self-doubt, comparison, and anxious thoughts by directing our attention toward something more productive: our search for answers. When your mind is searching for the answer to a question, it cannot think of anything else.

One way to fuel your curiosity is to take a daily brain dump. The daily brain dump gets you addicted to using curiosity as a way to deepen your relationship with yourself. Over time, writing for a few minutes every day helps us uncover what we want and what matters most in our lives. The pace is yours, the space is yours, the pen is yours—let it lead. No planning required or editing allowed. This exercise is designed to allow your thoughts and feelings, whatever they may be, to come out of you and onto the page. It is the practice of curiosity and non-judgment. This is a practice of privacy and permission. You’re not writing for someone else; No one’s watching, so move on.

First of all, take a piece of paper and a pen. Ideally, you’re using analog, not your phone or computer, but actual paper. Set a timer for 10 minutes. Focus your attention on the question, “What do I really want?” Then just write down whatever comes to mind. Get it all on the page. Write fast and write furiously without judgment, pause, or self-censorship. Could be anything: big things, small things, random things. Pictures, diagrams, and doodles are all allowed and encouraged. If you ever get stuck, bring your mind back to answering, “What do I really want?”

4. Redefine your perspective.

Life is an art in abstract perspective, seeing twists in the familiar and inventing unexpected solutions to old problems. It challenges “what is” with “what if.” This practice is all about finding joy in problem-solving while your brain works; You’re likely to discover some limiting beliefs or stories that keep you stuck. What can you do with them? You can reshape them, that is, challenge yourself to see them in a new way. Zoom out, step back and ask yourself, “Is this belief really mine?” “How can I reimagine this faith?”

A valuable reframing exercise used by strategists is called, It’s not X, it’s Y, This is how it works. Take a limiting belief and write down as many reframes as you can think of in no more than five minutes. Set a timer to help you track time. Because some limiting beliefs are deeply imprinted in our psyche, it may seem impossible to reimagine them. Give it a try anyway.

“How can I reimagine this faith?”

This is an exercise. The more you do it, not only will it get easier, but you will also get more out of it. On a clean, blank sheet of paper, declare the worst limiting belief that is holding you back. Set a timer for five minutes and write as many reframe statements as you can. Examine your faith from all angles. Make as many cases as you can.

Here’s an example of discussing the topic of money again. Money is not a measure of self-worth; It is a means of self-reliance. It’s not selfish to demand my full value; This is self-respect. True wealth is not financial; It is rooted in freedom of choice and individual agency.

5. Big changes start small.

People often think that change starts with a big leap: quitting your job, breaking up with your partner, moving to a new city. In my experience, lasting and meaningful change often comes from the daily flow of subtle movements. The brevity of life is an invitation to focus on small daily activities. Identify one irresistible small step you can take at a time, and when I say irresistible, I mean steps so easy that you can’t easily ignore, make excuses, or avoid them. Then, take another unique small step forward from your brief the next day. Engage in the practice of incrementalism, not maximalism. Ask yourself, “What can I do that will take less than 10 minutes?” Make a list of whatever comes to mind. If you look at what you’ve written and it still seems difficult, think of something even easier, perhaps something you can finish in just five minutes.

How do you break it down even further unless you say, “Oh, why wouldn’t I do that?” Sarah is an example of how incrementalism can produce results at scale. Sarah is a writer and editor who had a pattern of setting big, ambitious writing goals that often overwhelmed her and stressed her out to the point of paralysis. After writing a summary of life to rekindle his creative spark, he approached it with small daily tasks rather than bold, ambitious tasks. The only task he committed was to open the documentation of his novel. Not only was it easy to do, it was also unforgivable not to do, this small act changed everything. Every few days, when the document was open, Sarah would write a new sentence. Other days she would write 100, but each daily opening of her document kept her connected to her project and her creativity. After two weeks of this exercise, Sarah realized that she had added more than 7,000 words to her novel. More importantly, his writing felt more alive, energetic and joyful. Instead of feeling nervous or paralyzed, Sarah was enjoying herself.

Life Briefing is designed to be done in your time, place, and at your own pace, but it does not have to be a solo exercise. One thing I’ve learned in over a decade of teaching is that people love to live brief lives together. Whether couples, families, friends, teams or communities, the power of personal transformation is compounded by community. When you invite others into a brief journey through your life, insights and ideas expand exponentially. You don’t need to organize anything formal. You don’t need to focus on the same type of brief, but what you’ll find when you sift through the mess is a desire to connect with someone who’s been on this journey and speaks the language – a way out. Like binging a season of your favorite show together. Find someone in your life who is willing to read a new book with you, dive into it, give it a try, and see what happens.

To hear the audio version read by author Bonnie Wan, download the Next Big Idea app today:

Source: nextbigideaclub.com