5 Strategic Mindsets of Exceptional Leaders

1. Check your radar.

The key to successfully operating your business is to have a trigger that allows you to notice and record changes in your business situation. Where do you currently record the key factors influencing your business context? For many leaders, the answer is that all of these factors are constantly running through their minds, and taking up valuable time. The key is to find a single repository where you can record these factors to free up your thinking and keep them in one place for review.

Radar is a method of detecting objects and determining their position, velocity, or other characteristics using high-frequency radio waves reflected from their surfaces. Similarly, contextual radar can provide a visual snapshot of key factors in four primary areas of your business: market, customers, competitors, and company.

The market represents patterns and trends that are impacting your business – perhaps industry consolidation or the introduction of generative AI. Customers are those you serve and they can be both internal, such as business units and functional areas, and external, including customers or the board of directors. Competitors represent activities and offerings of other viable ways to meet customer needs. In the competitive landscape, we would like to note the significant activities of both traditional and non-traditional competitors. This includes initiatives, issues, and events within the organization, such as the implementation of a new CRM system, the development of culture, or the flattening of the organizational hierarchy. Focus on updating your contextual radar on a monthly basis to keep track of changes to stay ahead of your business.

2. Increase insight velocity.

Insight is a learning that leads to new value. One reason so many organizations are struggling to break free from the gravitational force of market arbitrage is that they are using dead plans. A dead plan is one that is not updated with new thinking and insights. Insight Velocity is at the core of the Red Bull Racing Team’s recent domination of the Formula One (F1) international racing series.

Red Bull Racing’s recent success can be attributed in part to areas where it has gained insight that others have lacked. For example, they designed an innovative bulbous central section of the diffuser that helped reduce the pressure of the downstream air flow. In plain English, this means the car has less drag and due to their DRS (Drag Reduction System) performance competitors like Ferrari are trying to copy it in the hopes of catching up. It’s important to remember that insight velocity drives your evolutionary velocity – your ability to understand, adapt, and thrive in the current environment.

On a scale of one to five, with one being a snail and five being an F1 car, how would you rate your team’s insight velocity – your ability to take new learnings and turn them into actionable value that leads to profit? Consider ways your organization can accelerate the flow of insights and create accountability for generating and sharing them across business units and functions.

3. Train your brain.

A physical workout can build muscle, improve heart health, increase energy and produce other powerful benefits. However, improving your physical fitness requires discipline, commitment, and a plan. The same is true for your brain, and the exciting news is that by incorporating a regular mental workout into your routine, you’ll be in rarefied air.

A mental workout strengthens your leadership muscles by providing a framework for overcoming the waves of challenges that constantly pop up in your calendar. The mental workout can be completed in five minutes and involves the following three main steps:

The first step involves performance statements, which are three to five keys to optimal performance (for example, “I focus my full attention on meetings and I don’t multitask while other people are talking.” Am.”). The second step involves visualization. Visualization means remembering recent positive events in detail, including sights and sounds, and imagining upcoming events and the way you want them to appear. The final step is to submit a personal statement. Your personal statements should include one to three phrases that reflect your best personality at work (for example, “I am a good listener and ask thoughtful questions without judging others to best meet their needs.” I ask.”).

4. Lead at your own level.

When you set strategic direction, the process of resource allocation follows naturally. Decision making is a key component in effectively allocating resources across a unique system of activities in order to outperform the competition—strategy. Speed ​​of decision making is critical to both individual and organizational success. A study of 17,000 CEOs found that of those who underestimated their decision-making abilities, 94 percent scored poorly because they were too slow to make decisions.

One reason executives are slow to make decisions is that they are making too many decisions in the first place. Focusing on decisions that are not on your level takes away your time from focusing on the decisions that really matter and that only you can make. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said, “As a senior executive, what do you really get paid to do? You get paid for making a small number of high-quality decisions. Your job is not to make thousands of decisions every day.” Leading at your level starts with making a list of important decisions, making sure decision rights are clear, and giving others the authority, resources, and accountability to make them.

5. Batch your work.

A popular technique among some of the world’s most productive leaders is batching. Batching is the act of processing similar items together and can save significant energy and bandwidth by dramatically reducing the number of changes you make during your day. In the case of Jack Dorsey, who was leading two large organizations (Twitter and Square) simultaneously, he used to divide his time into larger chunks like half a day and full day. “I theme my days,” he explained. On Monday, at both companies, I will focus on management and running the company. Tuesday focuses on product. Wednesday focuses on marketing and communications and development. Thursday focuses on developers and partnerships. Friday focuses on company and culture and recruiting. Saturday, I take off. Sunday is a day of reflection, feedback, strategy and preparation for the week.”

Before batching your work, it’s important to identify where you’re currently investing your time. For a week, record in 30-minute increments where you are spending your time. At the end of the week, categorize the time investment and calculate the total time spent in each area. It is helpful and enlightening to visualize the summary by graphing your time investment, with areas or categories of time on the horizontal x-axis and hours invested on the vertical y-axis. Compare your time investment to your priorities and determine how much time you are investing in the most important areas and calibrate accordingly.

Leading to elite executive performance requires discipline to practice strategic fitness – applying tools and techniques to generate a flow of continuous learning that results in your ability to deliver better value. After all, practice makes sense.

