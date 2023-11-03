Elon Musk made many strange statements about AI Poole/AFP via Getty Images

It was already a surreal moment when the British Prime Minister was basically demoted to a chat-show host to interview Elon Musk at the AI ​​Security Summit in England. However, things got even weirder when Elon Musk started talking.

The Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) boss made a series of strange statements about the dangers and potential future applications of AI. Here are the five weirdest things Musk said during his conversation with Rishi Sunak.

1. AI can be your best friend

One of Musk’s more positive statements about AI relates to friendship and how bots can become your best friends. He acknowledged that it might be considered “weird” that AI could provide “companionship”, but he elaborated on why this is so.

Musk explained, “If you have an AI that has a memory and remembers all your conversations, and you allow it to read all the actions you’ve taken, it will actually know you better than anyone can.” , maybe even from myself.”

“When you can talk to him every day and those conversations build on each other, you’ll really have a great friend,” he said. “As long as that friend can remain your friend and not alienate!”

On a more serious note, Musk told Sunak how one of his sons has a learning disability and has trouble forming friendships. “An AI friend would be really great for that,” Musk said.

2. No one will need a job in the future

You may need to start building your AI friendships, because it’s not likely you’ll be getting a job any time soon – at least, not according to Elon Musk.

He said, “For the first time, we will have something that is more intelligent than even the most intelligent human being.” “There will come a time when there will be no need for a job. If you want to do a job for personal satisfaction then you can get a job but AI can do everything.

Keep your feet up, everyone. Once you’ve got your AI skivvy to pay the bills, that is.

3. Robots will follow you into trees

For someone whose “self-driving cars” still very much require a driver behind the wheel, Musk has extraordinary confidence in the robot’s navigation abilities. And one of his strangest statements in the Sunak interview concerned the ability of AI to track you no matter where you are.

“I think there’s a safety concern, especially with humanoid robots,” Musk said. “At least the car can’t follow you into this building, not very easily, or up a tree. You can run up the stairs and run away,” he said amid nervous laughter from the audience.

“If you have a humanoid robot it can basically follow you anywhere, so I think we need some kind of hardwired local cut-off that you can’t update from the Internet.”

4. The Pope looked great in a puffer jacket

British Prime Minister interviews tech mogul getty images

Sunak tried to corner the ex boss on the potential involvement of AI in the upcoming elections in the US and the UK Musk started giving somewhat roundabout answers.

Talking about the deeply fake content, Musk said, “Some of it is quite entertaining.” “Like the Pope in a puffer jacket. Have you seen that?” Musk asked Sunak, who laughed off the question.

“I wonder what the chances are she’ll be wearing a puffer jacket in July?” He added. “But it actually looked quite attractive. I think AI fashion is going to be real.”

Make a beeline for your Pope-branded puffer merchandise to arrive at a store near you.

5. Our new digital gods are giant spreadsheets

Musk and Sunak spent some time discussing the difficulties of regulating AI and how it differs from other branches of technology. And this led to an awkward discussion about the nature of large language models (LLMs) and what they actually are.

Musk described the AI ​​model as a “huge data file” with “billions of weights and parameters.”

“You can’t just read it and see what it’s going to do, it’s a huge file of cryptic numbers,” he said.

“It kind of becomes a giant comma-separated values ​​file,” Musk said in describing the kind of file that can be opened with Microsoft Excel. “Our digital god is a csv file? In fact? Ok.”