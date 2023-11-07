5 Steps to Becoming a ROTH IRA Millionaire. Think about all the tax free income. getty

take these 5 Simple Steps to Becoming a Roth IRA Millionaire. Given enough time, anyone who is eligible can build a million-dollar Roth IRA. With comparatively low contribution limits and income limitations, there are relatively few people who are able to reach this financial independence type of milestone. However, with With the help of the Roth 401(k), many more people will be able to become Roth IRA millionaires in the future.

1) Open a Roth IRA Account

The first step toward becoming a Roth IRA millionaire is opening a Roth IRA account. Very simple, right? Often times, the biggest hurdle to building life-changing wealth is getting started.

You will need to choose a custodian to keep your account. You can also hire a fee-only certified financial planner to help you set up an account and get you on your way to becoming a Roth IRA millionaire.

Sadly, not everyone can contribute to a Roth IRA every year. If you can’t contribute, there’s no reason to open an account (sorry, I didn’t write the tax code). For single filers to be eligible for Roth IRA contributions in 2023, their income must be less than $153,000. For married people filing jointly, your combined income must be less than $228,000 to make a Roth IRA contribution.

2) Contribute a sufficient amount of money to your Roth IRA account

The second step toward becoming a Roth IRA millionaire is determining how much money to contribute. Most people here will probably have 2 numbers. 1) How much do they need to contribute to become a Roth IRA millionaire in a given period of time? 2) The amount they think they can save every month. If you don’t have any other retirement accounts, you should really, at the very least, try to contribute the maximum allowable amount to a Roth IRA, which is $6,500 per year (or $541.67 per month).

The important thing is to start. Set up automatic payments into the account each month. Many people say that they have no shortage of money. When I opened my first Roth IRA, I started with $25 per month. Before you scoff, this was right after I graduated from college and right before I got a job. Decades later, I have a job, and I’ve saved enough for retirement.

Keep reading as we share some of the math behind building a millionaire retirement account. A rough rule of thumb is to save at least 10% of your salary. For those saving for retirement, you’ll need to save significantly more per year.

3) Invest your Roth IRA contributions

To become a Roth IRA millionaire without contributing $1 million to your retirement account your contributions will need to be invested. If you wanted to do it the slow and hard way by contributing $6,500 per year and just letting it sit there, it would take about 154 years. Even the most optimistic readers of this post likely won’t believe they’ll be alive in 154 years. Therefore, we need to earn more on our Roth IRA contributions.

Assuming a 10% return on your investment, it would take approximately 29 years with the same $6,500 per year contribution.

Becoming a Roth IRA millionaire will take time. It’s much more likely that people will become retirement account millionaires, which means taking care of their 401(k) and traditional IRA balances.

4) Take the Time to Become a Roth IRA Millionaire

The government sets the amount that can be contributed to a Roth IRA each year. For 2023, the Roth IRA contribution limit is only $6,500. That number is $1,000 higher for those age 50 or older. Therefore, despite great investment returns in the market, it will take time to become a Roth IRA millionaire. Therefore, it is important to start sooner rather than later.

Here are some rough estimates of how long it will take you to become a Roth IRA millionaire. We’re assuming a 10% average return on your Roth IRA investments.

$100 per month = 45 years

$250 per month = 36 years

$541.67 per month=29 years

As you can see here, the sooner you start investing for retirement, the easier it will be to become a Roth IRA millionaire.

5) Don’t make the mistake of raiding your Roth IRA

By following the above steps you will be on your way to becoming a Roth IRA millionaire. However, if you make the mistake of raiding your Roth IRA before retirement, you will significantly reduce your chances of achieving financial freedom. After five years, you can withdraw your contributions to a Roth IRA. This may prompt many people to make withdrawals before retirement. I would take the opposite approach and use this option now as an opportunity to save as much as possible in your Roth IRA, knowing that you can access the funds in the future if you get desperate enough.

Is it better to be a 401(k) millionaire or a Roth IRA millionaire?

I will cheer on anyone who reaches these major milestones. But when it comes to after-tax net income there is one clear winner: the Roth IRA millionaire. Only the Roth IRA allows tax-free withdrawals from the account in retirement. In plain English, a Roth IRA with a million-dollar balance is worth more than a similarly sized 401(k) because you won’t have to pay taxes on withdrawals from a Roth IRA.

For those of you making enough money, consider becoming a Roth IRA millionaire and 401(k) millionaire. This will give you the best option to pay the lowest amount of tax over your working lifetime. Similarly, you can pay less tax on your retirement income by strategically diversifying the taxation of your retirement income.