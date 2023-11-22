5 Simple Skills Behind Good Decision Making – George Deeb

Decision making is the main responsibility of a leader or business owner, the success or failure of an organization often depends on the ability of its management to make good choices. However, many entrepreneurs lack confidence in their judgment or let personal beliefs dominate their strategies, resulting in missed opportunities and slow growth.

On this episode of The Small Business Show, host Jim Fitzpatrick is joined by best-selling author, Forbes contributor, and Managing Partner of Red Rocket Ventures George Deeb. Deeb is a serial entrepreneur with extensive experience advising successful business owners and effective managers. His insights about leadership make him a valuable resource for those who want to establish their own company or lead their teams to success. Now, he discusses the skills that involve making good decisions so that entrepreneurs know how to improve their decision speed and accuracy.

key takeaways

1. There are five key skills for making good decisions. Business owners must be knowledgeable, intuitive, receptive, agile, and receptive.

2. To be knowledgeable, entrepreneurs must have an understanding of the data and variables that impact their industry. The greater their understanding of how their sector works, the better decisions business owners can make when setting their strategies.

3. For business owners, intuition refers to their “gut instinct” or common sense. While entrepreneurs should avoid relying solely on personal emotions, a good instinct is a powerful tool that will keep a team aligned with its goals.

4. Business owners should never make choices without the input of others in their industry. To improve their decision-making abilities, entrepreneurs should look to employees, experts, managers, and others who have information about the issues facing their organization.

5. Speed ​​matters when making decisions. Instead of letting themselves get bogged down in details, entrepreneurs should prioritize nimbleness and agility to avoid missing opportunities.

6. Entrepreneurs should also take decisions with an open mind. By being flexible and avoiding recalcitrant behavior, business owners can navigate unpredictable markets and react rapidly to unexpected events.

“Don’t waste a lot of time on the things at the bottom of the list because you’re not really moving the business forward in a material way. Focus on the things that will move you forward materially and good things will happen.” -George Deeb

Source: www.asbn.com