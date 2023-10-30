5 reasons why sales of electric vehicles are slow

Wedge-shaped Tesla Cybertruck enters market as EV sales decline

There have been several reports recently about automakers cutting or delaying production of electric vehicles (EVs) due to lack of consumer demand. Headlines include Ford’s announcement that it is postponing $12 billion in planned electric vehicle production, GM has abandoned a goal of making 400,000 electric vehicles by mid-2024, and Volkswagen Group is planning $2 billion worth of new EVs in Germany. The factory plan has been cancelled.

After significant sales growth in 2021, why are consumers less bullish on EVs today? Here are five reasons why consumers are going cool in 2023:

unfamiliarity with the product

Automakers initially promoted EVs as electric versions of traditional combustion vehicles, which only hurt them. This couldn’t be further from the truth, as EVs are as different from pure combustion vehicles as propeller aircraft are from jets. EVs are less complex to build, more technologically advanced, and require much less maintenance than their gasoline- and diesel-powered counterparts. Consumers don’t understand the nuances between the two powertrains – especially because the extra initial cost of an EV is paid for with a much longer (and less expensive) service life.

Range’s long-term concerns

According to Department of Transportation data, the average driver in the United States drives 37 miles per day, which is easily covered by today’s EVs (in 2010, the average EV only provided about 80 miles of range, But by 2021, this number had exceeded 220 miles. Almost all of today’s EVs will provide around 250 miles of range on a single full charge, with some offering almost double that – over 500 miles on a single charge. Yet consumers still cite range as one of their primary concerns about EVs.

limited charging network

There is at least one gas station in every city and town in the United States, and fuel stops can be found at almost every offramp on highways and interstates – most drivers don’t even think about where they can get fuel until their vehicle Not nearly empty. But this is not the case with EVs, as the national charging network is still in its infancy. Road trips in an EV require planning, and drivers need to add extra time to the trip as replenishment (up to 80 percent charge) typically requires 20-30 minutes – news that will be useful for EVs. That’s not comfortable for anyone in the market.

Early adopters have been fulfilled

As with any new emerging technology, the first wave of buyers were high-income families, enthusiastic technophiles and people concerned about the environment. This is a niche demographic that only comprises a small portion of consumers – adoption is expected to be much slower than for other demographics. Automakers have to produce more entry-level models to reach less affluent demographics and target buyers with vehicles that specifically replace their combustion counterparts.

high-interest rates

Electric vehicles are more expensive than their combustion counterparts – often upwards of 30 percent before incentives and credits are factored into the sale. The post-pandemic economy has seen a significant rise in interest rates, slowing sales of all vehicles, not just EVs. But, because they tend to be more expensive than the equivalent combustion vehicle, EVs are finding it extremely difficult.

