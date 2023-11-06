5 Reasons To Drink Pumpkin Juice For Quick Belly Fat Loss

Pumpkin Juice For Belly Fat: Pumpkin juice is an incredible hack to boost your immunity and take care of your health during winter. Pumpkin is one of the most common vegetables in Indian households and offers innumerable health benefits. Pumpkins are rich in several nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, protein, protein, fibre and many others that make it a perfect addition to your weight loss diet plan. Apart from being delicious in taste, pumpkin is known for its nutritional value. But if you do not like to eat pumpkin, you can prepare pumpkin juice and savour it for numerous health benefits. Here are some incredible reasons why you should consume pumpkin juice.

1. Eye Health

According to the Cleveland Clinic, pumpkin is rich in vitamin A, which is great for your vision and strengthening your immune system. Just a single serving (about one cup) of pumpkin can provide over 200% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin A. It also contains lutein and zeaxanthin, compounds that protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

2. Weight Loss

The presence of great amounts of fibre in pumpkin helps in promoting fullness and keeping hunger at bay. It is also low in calories which makes it a perfect drink for your weight loss. When you consume good amounts of fibre, it also enhances your digestive system and curbs hunger pangs.

3. Heart Healthy

Pumpkin juice is incredibly healthy for the overall health (Image Credits: Canva)

Pumpkins are rich in potassium, which is known to be the key ingredient for heart health. A cup of pumpkin contains 16% of your daily recommended amount of potassium. On the other hand, pumpkin also has abundant amounts of vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body and protect it from heart diseases.

4. Immunity Boost

The Cleveland Clinic states that a serving of pumpkin provides 19% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, an immune booster that helps reduce cell damage from free radicals. Pumpkin also packs a punch when it comes to other immunity-strengthening antioxidants, including vitamin A, vitamin E and iron.

5. Hypertension

The potassium present in pumpkin is crucial for lowering high blood pressure in the body. According to WebMD, unsalted pumpkin seeds are also crammed with minerals and plant sterols that raise HDL cholesterol levels and help keep blood pressure numbers down.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)