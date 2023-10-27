5 questions for Francesco Marconi

Hello, and welcome to this week’s edition of The Future in Five Questions. This week we interviewed Francesco Marconi, a self-described “computational journalist” and founder of the company Applied XL, which uses AI-powered news analysis tools to monitor clinical trials and drug risks. Marconi authored the 2020 book “Newsmakers: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Journalism” and discussed with us his counter-intuitive idea that the technology would be a huge boon for news media, as well as the limitations of the larger language model and his approach to Acknowledgments Data quality in the United States. An edited and condensed version of the conversation follows:

What’s a big idea that’s underestimated right now?

The news industry has not yet fully realized the tremendous impact of AI in this sector.

My area of ​​focus is twofold: it’s the idea of ​​being able to expand news coverage, and at the same time, overcoming human capacity limitations. There is a web of data and information all around us, not only about our physical locations, but also about the interactions of individuals, politicians, governments and companies, which generates enormous value. The role of journalism is to explain and contextualize the world, and we’re going to open up an entirely new layer of insight by involving humans working with machines.

What is one technology that you feel has been overhyped?

Large language models are highly publicized but underutilized.

There’s this illusion that they’re magical, that you can essentially ask something, or provide some input, and get the exact answer you want. This is absolutely not true. We’ve all read stories about news organizations experimenting with language models to generate stories and those stories being full of errors, and that’s because it’s a technology where you can’t experiment. You can’t have an informal, experimental approach, because it takes a lot of effort to fine-tune and validate these systems. It also includes emerging perspectives recovery automatic generation Establishing these systems into accurate data sources.

Which book most shaped your concept of the future?

Is there anyone? psychopolitics : Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power” by Byung-Chul Han. It is about the impact of new technology in shaping public perception and policy.

The second is “The News: A User’s Manual”, written by Alain de Botton, which questions whether news is really new. It presents the idea that there is a cyclicality and a certain amount of events to be reported in the news cycle. Natural disasters, international conflicts, political scandals, you have all these pre-made narratives that suit human perception. My interpretation is that if this is true, then you can create a model of the world where you can quantify or perhaps predict events.

What can the government do about technology that it is not doing?

Right now a lot of language models are trained on public data like Wikipedia, but also on copyrighted data, including news articles from publishers who invest a lot of resources and time in producing that original content. Then you have tech companies that are scraping your content and training their models on it. To make AI sustainable in the long term, all participants in the ecosystem need to be rewarded, and right now tech companies are reaping the most rewards. So I think recognition of ownership is important, and it’s not just a question of regulation, but also of the business model.

What has surprised you most this year?

News organizations are rushing to adopt AI systems. In some cases – and I’m not pointing fingers – this enthusiasm has led to some editorial standards and processes not being kept at the forefront. This is a case where the excitement over new technology has blurred the importance of editorial guidelines. I was surprised by the number of publishers that tested AI, and they didn’t have the right processes in place to validate their systems to make sure their information was accurate. I was also surprised at how informed the public was about the use of these new technologies and the journalists working at the various news organizations who are testing these systems.

Sam Altman’s call to Washington There appears to be no push within the industry to regulate the AI ​​industry.

In a survey published today by AI Startup Aries More than 350 engineers, data scientists, developers, tech business executives, and other AI activists answered questions about what AI tools they are using, what they are using them for, and whether they want the government to get involved. Get more involved.

His answer was somewhat vague. When asked whether they “currently favor greater regulation of model development (i.e. federal licensing of LLMs) or no new restrictions so that open-source models can flourish” – a leading question, note that Should be given – 43.5 percent said the government should “catch up on new AI regulation” or “enforce existing rules better”, while 42.4 percent remained either undecided or neutral.

Only 14.1 percent said they actively want more regulation, Aries claims this reflects the gap between rank-and-file engineers and C-suite members in the industry. more welcome regulation ,

Despite diplomatic hurdles with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak At the upcoming AI summit, some UK officials think they can avoid it.

This is what POLITICO’s Vincent Manancourt and Eleni Kouria say reported today Writing that after surveying government officials, foreign diplomats, tech insiders, academics and civil society representatives, there is growing optimism that something beneficial may still come out of an international summit that has so far been poorly planned.

Sunak’s controversial decision to include China, he explains, is a special opportunity for the summit to really break some new ground, highlighting areas of potential cooperation between that country and the West: “In this It’s about the ability to show clear lines.” and China can work together on AI,” said Sihao Huang, an AI governance expert at Oxford University. “I think there is room for collaboration.”

