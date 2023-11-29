5 powerful habits that assertive people use to make others respect them

If you want to train yourself to be determined, it’s best to start small.

Although great change is possible, it is important to remember that Rome was not built in a day. In this metaphor, Rome is what you will become when you can communicate directly and effectively, drama-free.

The more determined you are, the more respected you will become.

Here are 5 powerful habits that assertive people use to earn respect from others.

1. Set boundaries.

An assertive person is able to set boundaries in reasonable, clear terms. Determined people know exactly what they feel comfortable doing and what they don’t. They have no problem saying no to people they love and feel comfortable setting boundaries with family, friends, and coworkers.

A person who struggles to set boundaries may feel guilty about letting others down. But this is simply a way of letting other people know what you will or will not tolerate.

If you don’t feel like talking on the phone with your mother every day, tell her that your schedule is too busy to talk on the phone. Perhaps you have two friends who don’t get along and one of them keeps trying to use you as the middleman.

You will feel much better if you set a boundary with your friend. “Listen,” you might say, “I love both of you and want to be a good friend to both of you. I’m not the one to talk about this because if I get involved it would be bad for our friendship. It’s not good for you.”

By setting boundaries, you stay true to who you are and don’t compromise your comfort level. Clinical hypnotherapist and spiritual life coach Keya Murthy says, “To be assertive, you have to connect with your core self and speak your truth. You don’t have to justify or prove anything, just a sense of calm.” Speak your truth.”

2. Stand straight.

When it comes to vocal communication, body language is everything. This means adjusting your posture, speaking clearly, and working on your handshake – all these small changes enhance your presence.

For some people, making your needs known is uncomfortable – and you can tell by the way they slouch and avoid eye contact. But these small acts of body language reveal a lot about how this kind of person feels: untrusted and unnoticed.

Paying attention to your body during confrontation is a great way to be more assertive. It shows that you are confident about yourself, and people will have more difficulty taking advantage of you.

3. Present the solution.

Stick to the facts and keep emotions out of it.

Let’s say you’re struggling to maintain peace in your life. Instead of going behind your roommate’s back and dragging his or her name around like a stick in the mud, be straight with him or her. Telling him he’s a dirty man is not an example of assertive communication.

However, offering a solution shows that you are committed to consistent cleaning. Ask your roommate if increasing the workload would make things easier, or if switching jobs would make things better.

When you offer solutions, you ensure that you are avoiding personally attacking others. People who are confident don’t need to put others down, even if they think they are right. Identify what you want, and strive for success.

4. Maintain a neutral facial expression.

This is easier than it sounds – but it’s also necessary.

You’re allowed to have angry thoughts and feelings toward someone, but save those frustrations for your therapist or journal. An essential step in your assertiveness training is to remain calm during confrontation.

By keeping a neutral facial expression, you can be assertive without being rude. Making fun of someone or rolling your eyes at them can make things worse. The same applies to being emotionally reactive, especially to your face.

Assertive people want to make things better for themselves and that means removing drama from the equation.

5. Use ‘I’ statements.

Practice assertive communication using “I” statements. This allows you to communicate your needs without seeming accusatory or hostile. You can be more assertive without being rude by refusing to make insulting accusations.

For example, instead of saying, “You’re bad at forgetting to do the dishes,” say something like, “I feel great when the kitchen is clean, and I feel nervous when I see the dishes in the sink. It happens.” See? No blame is being pointed out; instead, you’re expressing how you feel.

Imagine that you are getting the results of what you are saying. How would you feel if someone said, “You’re wrong,” about something as simple as household chores?

If this is hard for you to do, you can always practice what you want to say in advance. Maybe do a workshop on this with your friends.

What is the difference between passive, aggressive and assertive communication?

passive communication

Passive communication styles may seem easy at first, but they usually lead to passive-aggressive behavior. A passive person presents himself as someone who goes with the flow. Usually, they are not as easy as you think.

Not everyone requires a cleaning schedule or care if you leave your laptop on the charger. But to assume that no one has needs is a bit absurd. Setting boundaries can put someone in a state of crisis, especially if they are struggling with their mental health.

Passive communicators are people pleasers and are motivated by their intense fear of causing others to get angry at them. Being too passive gives people license to walk all over you. If people pass over you, your resentment towards them will increase.

aggressive communication

An aggressive communication style is not the same as being assertive. In fact, assertiveness and aggression couldn’t be more different.

An aggressive person ignores the needs and opinions of others. They will often confuse being rude with setting boundaries. An aggressive person operates with “my way or approach” and has difficulty accepting that people are… well, you know, people.

Aggressive communication is defined by emotional intensity, minimal empathy, and a desire to “win” the argument. They also have a distorted understanding of what it means to stick up for themselves.

assertive communication

An assertive person is driven by a desire to build relationships with others. Remember that a relationship doesn’t always have to be a friendship or a romantic relationship.

For example, if you’re sharing living space with someone you don’t like, being assertive doesn’t mean you need to get to the root of your emotional issues with each other. . However, an assertive person is able to be clear, calm, and even-tempered. An assertive person leaves the drama at the door, but is able to be direct.

The three C’s for assertive communication are confident, clear and controlled. Confidence means that you believe in yourself to handle the current conflict. Clear means that your message is very easy to understand. Controlled means that you give your information in a controlled tone.

What are the benefits of being assertive?

1. You increase your self-esteem.

The more assertive you are, the more confident you’ll appear – and the more confident you’ll feel. The beautiful thing about confidence is that it applies to all other aspects of your life.

personal development coach Christine Hourd says, “Being shy or socially anxious is a barrier to achieving personal and professional ambitions, but it doesn’t have to be. Instead of focusing on your thoughts, turn your attention to the person you’re talking to.” Have been.”

She adds, “Practicing this will make you appear more confident and knowledgeable.” “You’ll add more value to the conversation.”

2. You earn respect from others.

There is a way to take the high road without compromising your needs. You are allowed to take space from someone, cut off contact with them, or hang up.

An assertive person commands respect from someone because they know what they want and know how to get it done – without being rude. It empowers others to take care of themselves.

3. You create win-win situations.

In a win-win situation, no one loses. A petty, aggressive person thrives on revenge. They want to see others fail because, to them, it means they succeed.

However, a determined person does not feel refreshed by other people’s pain. Ultimately, they would like to live together with everyone.

Remember that disrespectful people don’t respect themselves at the end of the day.

4. You build healthy relationships.

Assertive people attract assertive people. If your communication style is open, honest, fair, and clear, people will enjoy spending time with you.

Conflict is inevitable in every relationship. But if you handle conflict with diligence and grace, people will respect and trust you, and your relationships will be healthy. The better you get at setting boundaries for yourself, the better you’ll be at respecting other people’s boundaries.

Izzy Casey is a freelance writer covering lifestyle, entertainment, and pop culture topics. His work has been published in The Iowa Review, Bennington Review, Gulf Coast, Black Warrior Review, BOATT, NY Tyrant, and elsewhere.

