5 personal money-management tips for uncertain times

The last few years have been full of ups and downs when it comes to money and investing and it doesn’t get any easier. EY research shows that 40% of those surveyed said that wealth management has become more complex – this number rises to 52% for high-net-worth individuals.

People have more debt than ever before and there is still talk about a possible recession. During uncertain economic conditions, you should take some important steps to protect yourself and your property.

1. Make a budget and stick to it

Start with the basics. Create a budget listing your monthly expenses to understand the impact of expenses. When you have a budget, you think twice before spending something outside your financial plan.

Budget for savings and retirement as necessary expenses to prevent you from delaying paying yourself. For recurring bills, consider setting up auto-payments to ensure you pay your bills on time, or even better, use a financial tracking platform like Mint. The last thing you want in an uncertain economy is for your credit score to be damaged by a delay if you need new credit or financing.

Finally, look for ways to reduce discretionary spending. Cutting back on extra costs can save you money, and those extra funds can be used to bolster your savings account.

2. Maintain an emergency fund

A recent survey showed that less than half of people have $1,000 saved for emergencies like medical bills or car repairs. It is important that you create an emergency fund, especially during uncertain times. You need a mattress to deal with unexpected events like rapidly changing economic conditions, constantly inflationary prices, and worries about job losses or layoffs. The general rule of thumb is to keep 3-6 months of living expenses in an emergency fund that you can access immediately.

With rising inflation and a volatile stock market, consider tapping into your savings and using that money to help offset higher costs. However, retirement savings is one area you may not want to cut back on, especially if you receive a matching investment from your employer. If your employer matches your 401(k), that’s free money.

3. Get control of debt

According to the Federal Reserve Bank, household debt is expected to increase by $228 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Consumers now owe over $1 trillion in debt. The crime rate also increased by one-third compared to the same period in 2022. While household net worth increased significantly between 2019 and 2022, any pandemic savings are diminishing. The Fed says average savings rates have fallen sharply.

Credit card debt is now at record-high levels. Considering the average credit card interest rate is set to reach 27.8% by November 2023, the risk of debt racking up is increasing. Paying off debt is one of the smartest things you can do.

If you’re struggling to pay off debt, consider these strategies:

Debt snowball: Pay off the smallest debts first while making minimum payments on larger debts.

Debt avalanche: Pay off debts with the highest interest rates first to reduce interest payments.

Debt consolidation: Combine multiple debts into one new loan with lower payments or interest rates.

4. Match your investment mix to your risk tolerance

How comfortable are you on that roller coaster ride with the ups and downs? In an uncertain economy, you are likely to see more volatility. You have to be comfortable with the amount of risk you are taking. If you haven’t checked your investment mix recently, now is a good time to do so.

While the S&P 500 has had an average return on investments per year of 10.6% since its inception in 1926, there have been years like 2008 and 2020 that saw declines of 20.3% and 19.07%. People who are nearing retirement age may be uncomfortable sitting out a falling market and waiting for it to bounce back. However, young investors may also be fine at bargain prices as they have had time to recover.

Risk tolerance is a highly personal decision. What works for one person may not work for the next. Make sure you are comfortable with the amount of risk you are taking. Consider using a research tool like EquitySet to simplify the complex data and analysis associated with stock performance. Doing this can often make equity investing less intimidating and more profitable.

5. Get professional advice

Before making any decisions about managing your money, consider seeking advice from a trusted financial advisor. A professional financial advisor can assess your current situation and help you develop a comprehensive plan to meet your financial goals.

The best advisors will provide an objective view of your financial situation through the lens of expertise. They are aware of market trends and different investment instruments with different levels of risk and reward. By looking at your entire financial picture, they can create an integrated approach to create a personalized strategy for you.

Is a recession on the horizon?

The latest survey of business and academic economists by the Wall Street Journal had some promising news. A majority of those surveyed now believe the US economy is not headed for recession in October 2023. This is a significant change from a few months ago.

However, not all economists agree. In fact, 39% of those surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics reported a greater than 50% chance of a recessionary period in the next 12 months.

No matter how the economy responds in 2024, start taking stock of your income, spending, and investments in case of a potential recession. It is always better to be prepared.