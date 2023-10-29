5 ominous charts that show the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are still in a bear market. The Motley Fool

Since this decade began, the prestigious Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI -1.12%), Benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.48%), and growth-focused nasdaq composite (^IXIC 0.38%), have been swinging between bull and bear markets. Although all three major stock indexes gained more than 20% from their 2022 bear market lows, and they appear to be in the midst of establishing a new bull market, several economic data points suggest that The announcement of a new bull market may be a little premature.

Although it is impossible to predict short-term directional movements in the stock market with 100% accuracy, five ominous charts strongly indicate that the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite are firmly rooted in a bear market.

1. The money supply is shrinking in a meaningful way for the first time since the Great Depression

The first potentially related chart shows changes in the US money supply over time.

There are two money supply metrics that economists pay close attention to: M1 and M2. The former factors are cash and coins in circulation, as well as demand deposits held in checking accounts. Meanwhile, M2 takes everything in M1 and adds money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs) of less than $100,000. It is the M2 money supply that is causing concern on Wall Street.

For more than a century, the M2 has been rising with little interruption. This is because an ever-growing economy will require more cash and coins to facilitate transactions. But in those rare instances where M2 declines by a meaningful amount, warning emptier,

WARNING: The money supply is officially contracting. This has happened only 4 times in the last 150 years. Each time there was a recession with a double-digit unemployment rate. pic.twitter.com/j3FE532oac – Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) 8 March 2023

When tested back to 1870, there were four previous instances where M2 money supply declined by at least 2% on a year-over-year basis: 1878, 1893, 1921, and 1931–1933. All four examples led to deflationary depression with high levels of unemployment in the US.

For only the fifth time in 153 years, the M2 money supply is declining in a meaningful way. As of October 2023, M2 was down about 4.4% from its all-time high. While this may be nothing more than a benign reversal to the mean after M2’s historic 26% year-on-year expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic, it could also be a crystal-clear warning that economic activity is about to slow. Is. If the US inflation rate remains high and there are fewer dollars and coins available for consumers to purchase, an economic recession is the expected result.

Historically, stocks have performed quite poorly during recessions.

2. Banks are clearly tightening their lending standards

A second worrying chart that suggests the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq may never actually survive the bear market of 2022 is commercial bank credit.

Commercial bank credit includes loans and leases held by banks, such as commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans (for example, credit cards), as well as securities in bank credit, such as mortgage-backed securities.

As a general rule, banks are incentivized to lend in order to make a profit and cover the costs associated with taking deposits. As far as the eye can see (and the data go), overall bank credit has been growing with very few constraints. But when these “hiccups” do arise, they are very obvious.

During the week ending October 4, 2023, commercial bank lending declined by 2.02% from its all-time high in mid-February. This is the third time in 50 years that we have seen commercial bank credit decline by at least 2%. This decline signals to investors that banks are clearly tightening their lending standards and becoming more selective in the way they deploy their capital. This isn’t good news for the growth stocks that previously powered Wall Street higher.

To boot, the last two instances where commercial bank credit declined 2% coincided with the broad-based S&P 500 losing nearly half its value.

3. A major recession-forecasting tool is close to uncharted territory

The third ominous chart for investors is the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (LEI).

The LEI is a 10-component index designed to predict changes in the US business cycle approximately seven months out. The LEI has three fiscal inputs, as well as seven non-fiscal components, such as ISM Manufacturing New Orders and Private Housing Construction Permits, to name a few.

Conference Board LEI is reported as a rolling six-month growth rate and is typically compared to the prior-year period, as well as sequential six-month growth rates.

From Leading Economic Index (LEI)@conferenceboardThere have been 18 consecutive months of decline, which only happened during the recessions of 1970 and 2007-2009. pic.twitter.com/MawkNTlbA0 — Liz Ann Saunders (@LizAnnSonders) 20 October 2023

While there have been several instances since 1959 where the LEI has declined by 0.1% to 3.9% compared to the previous year’s period, these very modest declines have, historically, served as periods of caution for the US economy. Does it. However, a year-over-year decline in LEI of 4% or more has always been associated with the 64-year-old US recession.

As of September 2023, the LEI was down about 8% from the previous year period. This is synonymous with US economic weakness in the near future.

Moreover, LEI has declined for 18 consecutive months. This is close to uncharted territory, with only the 1973–1975 (22 months) and 2007–2009 (24 months) declines in LEI lasting longer. This recession forecasting tool has never been wrong.

4. Historical yield-curve inversion could spell trouble

The fourth troubling chart for Wall Street is the Treasury yield curve. The yield curve is a chart showing Treasury yields for bonds and bills at various maturity timelines.

Typically, the yield curve slopes upward and to the right. That is to say, a bond maturing in 10, 20 or 30 years is going to have a higher yield than a Treasury bill maturing three or six months from now. The longer your money is tied up in an asset, the higher the yields should be in a healthy economy.

However, when investors anticipate potential trouble, the yield curve may invert. In this example, short-term bills yield higher yields than bonds with longer maturities. Although not every US recession has been followed by a yield-curve inversion, all 12 US recessions since World War II have been preceded by a yield-curve inversion. Think of yield-curve inversion as a necessary ingredient for economic weakness.

But no two yield-curve inverses are alike. The yield curve inversion in 2023 is the sharpest in more than four decades. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s recession probability tool is at its highest level in more than four decades, meaning there is a high chance of a US recession within 12 months.

5. Poor market expansion is a warning that should not be ignored

The fifth ominous chart that strongly suggests that the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite are still in a bear market has to do with market breadth and the “Magnificent Seven.”

Magnificent Seven stocks in no particular order Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, NVIDIA, TeslaAnd meta platform, These are industry-leading businesses, and some of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States.

They are also the stocks that have significantly outperformed during the first 10 months of 2023. The Magnificent Seven has played a key role in lifting the market cap-weighted nasdaq 100The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 delivered positive returns this year.

The Magnificent 7 now accounts for 29.6% of the total S&P 500 market cap, its highest level on record pic.twitter.com/TyIlSgjtkI – Barchart (@barchart) 14 October 2023

Unfortunately, poor market expansion is rarely a good sign for the stock market. According to Bank of America Global Research The combined market capitalization of the Magnificent Seven recently reached nearly 30% of the S&P 500. While the benchmark index closed October 26 with a year-to-date gain of nearly 8%, the equal-weighted S&P 500 was up more than 4% on a year-to-date basis.

The last time a small number of outperformers made up a large percentage of the S&P 500 was just before the 2022 bear market. Earlier, this happened just before the dot-com bubble burst.

Historically speaking, some of the top-performing companies outperforming the broader market haven’t worked out for very long.

The only chart that long-term investors should pay attention to

Despite US GDP coming in well ahead of expectations in the third quarter, a flood of economic datapoints and forecasting tools would appear to point to further weakness in the US economy and declines in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

While this could mean increased volatility on Wall Street in the weeks and months to come, there is nothing to worry about for investors with a long-term mindset.

Even though investors may dislike volatility, uncertainty, and falling/bearish markets in the stock market, these are all perfectly normal parts of the long-term investing cycle. If anything, bear markets create valuation disruptions that allow opportunistic investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

As you can see in the chart above, time has a way of healing all wounds on Wall Street. Despite not knowing when a recession will begin or how severe a decline will be, history shows that every significant decline has eventually been put in the rearview mirror by a bull market rally.

Furthermore, it is statistically smarter to be an optimistic long-term investor. While the average S&P 500 bear market has lasted 286 calendar days since September 1929, the typical S&P 500 bull market has lasted 1,011 calendar days, or about 3.5 times longer, according to an analysis by Bespoke Investment Group.

If you have time, there is no need to worry about the severity or timing of bear markets.

