5 must reads for book lovers

Quick, what do you think is best: hardcover, paperback, e-books, or audiobooks? If you have some (possibly strong) opinions on the matter, you’ve already passed the test – you’re a book lover.

And if you love books, you might enjoy some new reads that celebrate their unique magic. On behalf of our team of dedicated bookworms, we recommend five stellar titles for you below.

Learn something new every day with "Book Bytes," 15-minute audio summaries of the latest and greatest nonfiction.

Once Upon a Prime: The Amazing Connection Between Mathematics and Literature

by sarah hart

In her candid, insightful, laugh-out-loud funny debut, the first woman to hold England's oldest mathematical chair shows us the myriad connections between mathematics and literature, and how understanding those connections can enhance our enjoyment of both.

The Index, Its History: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age

by dennis duncan

Following his curious path from the monasteries and universities of 13th-century Europe to the Silicon Valley of the 21st century, a lecturer at University College London reveals how the Politeness Index has saved heretics from the stake, politicians from high office Kept away, and involved us all. Readers we are today.

Turning the Pages: The Exploits and Misadventures of a Publisher

by John Sargent

This behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest moments in publishing over the past several decades is a must-read for anyone who loves books and has always wondered about the industry around them.

80 books around the world

By David Damrosch

Inspired by Jules Verne's hero Phileas Fogg, the chair of Harvard's comparative literature department plans to combat pandemic restrictions on travel by exploring eighty extraordinary books from around the world.

Portable Magic: A History of Books and Their Readers

by emma smith

Revelatory and amusing in equal measure, portable magic It will fascinate and challenge literature lovers of all types as it highlights the transformative power and timeless appeal of the written word.

Source: nextbigideaclub.com