5 must-buy stocks as the Fed sets the stage for a year-end rally

At its November FOMC meeting, the Fed kept the benchmark lending interest rate unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.5%. Although the range is the highest since 2001, the FOMC avoided raising interest rates at two consecutive meetings in September and November. The FOMC also upgraded its overall assessment of the economy.

In his statement after the FOMC, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, “Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter,” compared to a September statement that said the economy expanded at a “solid pace.” According to Powell, “Jobs gains have slowed from the beginning of the year but remain strong.”

However, Powell said the central bank still has a long way to go to reach its 2% target inflation rate. He acknowledged that the high interest rate regime is yielding the desired results. The Fed is open to another round of interest rate hikes of 25 basis points in December based on economic data. However, CME FedWatch currently reports only a 5% chance of another round of rate hikes.

The Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October, below the consensus estimate of 173,000. The metric for September was also lowered to 297,000 from the previously reported 336,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in October, the highest since January 2022. The consensus estimate and last month’s data was 3.8%. The average wage rate rose 0.2% month over month in October, lagging the consensus estimate of 0.3%. Wage rates increased 4.1% in October year over year.

The ISM manufacturing index for October came in at 46.7%, compared with the consensus estimate of 49.3% and September data at 49.7%. Any reading below 50% means contraction in manufacturing activities and October marks the 1st consecutive month of contraction. The ISM services index for October came in at 51.8%, compared to the consensus estimate of 53% and September’s data of 53.6%.

Unit labor costs declined by 0.8% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the consensus estimate of a 0.7% increase. The metric for the second quarter of 2023 was raised to 3.2% from the previously reported 2.2%. As many key economic data are gradually cooling down, a large section of market researchers and economists expect the Fed to deal with this round of interest rate hike cycle in advance. This will clear the way for the rally to be held at the end of the year.

Our Top Pick

We narrowed our search to five US corporate giants (market cap >$50 billion) that have strong growth potential for the remainder of 2023. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions over the last 60 days. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks over the last three months.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

nvidia corporation NVDA is benefiting from strong growth in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and accelerated computing, which is boosting its compute and networking revenues. The datacenter end-market business is likely to benefit from growing demand for generative AI and large language models using GPUs based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures.

Growth in hyperscale demand and solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds for NVDA. The collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Audi is likely to increase NVDA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics sector.

NVIDIA’s expected revenue and earnings growth rates for the current year (ending January 2024) are more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.7% over the past 60 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPM’s Q2 2023 results show impact of First Republic Bank purchase, higher rates and worsening economic outlook. Higher rates, global expansion efforts and good loan demand should support JPM’s net interest income (NII). Our estimate for NII (managed) indicates a CAGR of 5.8% by 2025. With investment banking (IB) business seeing green shoots, IB fees are likely to see a change soon.

JPMorgan Chase’s estimated revenue and earnings growth rates for the current year are 22.6% and 37.6%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the past seven days.

Synopsis Inc. SNPS is benefiting from strong design wins driven by a strong product portfolio. The rise in hybrid working trend is increasing the demand for bandwidth. Strong traction for SNPS’s Fusion Compiler product boosted the top line. The growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects for SNPS.

Synopsys’ expected revenue and earnings growth rates for the current year (ending October 2024) are 12% and 12.9%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the past 30 days.

Emerson Electric Company EMR is benefiting from healthy demand in end markets. Strong demand across the board and the hybrid market are driving underlying EMR sales. Successive deals for the acquisition of Afag and Flexim raise optimism. Emerson Electric’s $8.2 billion deal to acquire National Instruments shows promise. EMR’s bullish guidance for FY2023 is encouraging.

Emerson Electric’s expected revenue and earnings growth rates for the current year (ending September 2024) are 7.7% and 11.9%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.4% over the past 30 days.

Uber Technologies Inc.The UBER delivery business has benefited from the increasing volume of online orders. UBER’s efforts to expand its delivery operations through continued acquisitions are encouraging. Continuous improvements in mobility operations are helping the company. UBER’s efforts to expand its presence around the world are impressive.

Uber Technologies’ estimated revenue and earnings growth rates for the current year are 17.4% and more than 100%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.8% over the past 60 days.

