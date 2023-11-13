Image Source: Getty Images

The majority of my Stocks and Shares ISA is invested in high-quality, large-cap shares. I’m talking about stocks like Apple, diego, master cardAnd London Stock Exchange Group,

However, recently, I decided I wanted to allocate a small amount of capital to five small US-listed, high-growth stocks in the hopes of generating exceptionally large returns over the next decade. I’m calling these my ‘moonshots’.

Here’s a look at them.

Finding Scalable Companies

When I was thinking about which stocks to buy, scalability was a major topic. I was looking for companies that had the potential to grow quickly.

One company that fits the bill here is ShopifyWhich operates a subscription-based, e-commerce platform that allows merchants to easily set up their online store.

Shopify is a volatile stock. However, I think it has great potential. New retail brands are popping up everywhere and many are turning to the Shopify platform to operate their businesses.

Assuming this trend continues, I think the stock is likely to perform well in the coming years.

High-Growth Platform Companies

Another very scalable company airbnbWhich operates the world’s largest home rental platform.

I chose to invest here for several reasons. First of all, it provides a great service that I use all the time. So I’m following investor Peter Lynch’s principle, ‘buy what you know’.

Secondly, I believe the travel industry will do well in the coming years due to the retirement of the baby boomer generation.

Keeping with the travel theme, I also took shares in uber,

One thing I like is that its name has become a verb (as is the case with Airbnb). This is a huge competitive advantage.

Additionally, I like that Uber has recently moved into digital advertising (both in its app and in its cars). This move should increase revenues.

data is the new oil

my fourth moonshot is stock snowflake, It is a technology company that provides cloud-based data storage and analytics services, designed to help organizations analyze their data in a cost-effective and resource-efficient manner.

I see Snowflake as a nice play on the data theme. It is said that data is the new oil, and this company is at the center of the data storage and analytics industry.

And I’ve been impressed by its growth. Today, Snowflake has more than 400 customers, each of whom spends more than $1 million annually. This time last year it was only 250.

A play on the gig economy

finally i chose upwork In the form of a moon. It operates the world’s largest freelance employment platform.

The reason I’m optimistic here is that I expect the ‘gig economy’ to grow significantly in the coming years.

These days, more and more people are leaving the nine to five situation to work for themselves.

I also see it as a play on artificial intelligence (AI). Through Upwork, businesses can find skilled individuals who can help them get up to speed on AI.

high risk, high reward

Now, all of these stocks are at the higher end of the risk spectrum. Most still don’t have much in the way of profits. As a result, their share prices are volatile.

But I am supporting these stocks for the long term. I am confident that at least some of them will deliver huge returns over the next decade.

