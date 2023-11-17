5 Mistakes You Make When You Get 3 Paychecks a Month

MStudioImages / iStock.com

Having extra income credited to your account always seems to be a cause for celebration. And while you should treat yourself to something nice — within moderation — experts warn against being careless.

John Morgan, CEO of Venture Smarter, said, “A third paycheck is a rare and pleasant surprise, but the last thing you want to do is let it slip through your fingers on things that won’t benefit you in the long run.” will be.” He says one pitfall is falling into the trap of unnecessary spending, such as a spontaneous weekend getaway or a shopping spree.

“Although they may be tempting, try to resist the urge,” he said. Instead, he recommends using that extra cash strategically. “Maybe you want to contribute a little more to your retirement fund, start an investment account or tackle heavy debt. It’s about making your money work for you, not the other way around.”

There are a few more money mistakes you can make when you get an extra pay check.

Using it as a ‘bonus’ instead of budgeting

One of the common mistakes people make when they get their third paycheck in a month is that they treat it as a windfall or “bonus,” said Ricardo Pina, finance expert and founder of The Modest Wallet.

“Instead of treating this extra influx of income as part of their normal budget, they see it as an opportunity for impulse purchases or extravagant spending,” he said. “This mindset can lead to financial stress in the long run, because it ignores the potential benefits of saving or investing that extra paycheck.” He says it is important to remember that any income, regular or extra, should be managed judiciously with proper budgeting.

Failing to adjust your monthly budget to accommodate the extra pay check can lead to financial imbalances, said Sherman Standberry, licensed CPA and managing partner at My CPA Coach. “You could spend excessively one month and then struggle the next month when you’re back to two pay checks.”

Having no plan for additional income

Pina said another mistake people make when it comes to the third paycheck is not making a specific plan for it. “Without a clear idea of ​​how to allocate extra money, people may mindlessly spend it on non-essential items or deposit it in their checking account without any purpose.” He said that it is important to plan for additional income. “This will ensure that the third paycheck is put to good use and contributes to one’s overall financial well-being.”

Many people view a third paycheck as an unexpected windfall and fall into the temptation of generous spending, said Jeff Mains, finance expert and CEO of Champion Leadership Group. But he warns that this impulsive behavior can hinder long-term financial goals.

To counteract this common error, Mains said it’s important to take a proactive approach to financial management. “Instead of viewing the third paycheck as discretionary income, consider allocating it strategically,” he said.

That said, setting up an emergency fund, contributing to retirement accounts or paying off high-interest debt are prudent actions — and all ways to do so. “This approach ensures that extra income is invested in securing one’s financial future rather than being wasted on short-term pleasures,” Mains said. “By fostering a mindset of financial discipline and foresight, individuals can transform what may be considered a financial bonus into a valuable tool for building wealth and achieving long-term financial stability.”

Ignoring other financial priorities

“Sometimes, people get swept up in the excitement of an extra pay check and forget about other important financial priorities,” Pina cautions, adding that it’s important to keep in mind that even if that third pay check is a “bonus,” Feel like, but it should be so. This shouldn’t be used as an excuse to neglect other financial responsibilities, like paying bills on time, contributing to retirement accounts or setting aside money for future expenses. “It’s important to strike a balance between enjoying additional income and staying on track with overall financial goals.”

spend it immediately

Although it’s natural to feel nervous about additional pay, it’s important to approach it with a strategic mindset. Dana Ronald, finance expert and CEO of the Tax Crisis Institute, said it can be tempting to spend the money on something new or go out for a fancy dinner when you get an extra paycheck, but you should resist the urge.

Experts recommend taking the opportunity to review and adjust your financial plan. Allocate extra income strategically, keeping your short-term and long-term financial goals in mind.

“Use this money to pay off any outstanding debt or invest it in a savings account for future financial stability,” Ronald urges.

forget about taxes

If the extra paycheck pushes you into a higher tax bracket, Standberry says you may owe more taxes than you expect. It is important to consider the tax implications and adjust your withholdings if necessary.

Thomas Franklin, finance expert and CEO of BitInvestor, said, “One of the stupidest things I see is people reducing their W-4 tax withholding to temporarily increase the amount of their third paycheck. ” “This move is not wise, and I strongly advise against it.”

“Let’s be clear: The IRS will collect what it owes, no matter what smart moves you make,” he said. “Just changing your withholding status from single to married with no dependents to married with multiple dependents, just to get your third paycheck, is not fooling the IRS in any way.”

According to Franklin, all you’re doing is setting yourself up for a bigger tax bill next year. “What’s worse is that you forget to switch your W-4 back to its original settings. This omission could result in a large sum of money being owed to the IRS that could have been repaid on a plan with high interest rates,” he warned. “This is an unnecessary and unwise financial strategy.”

The key thing, Franklin said, is to avoid the above altogether. “Just don’t do that. This provides no real benefit and only increases the risk of complications. You’re not going to beat the IRS. End of story.”

