The US stock market ended October with losses, its third consecutive monthly decline for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020. In fact, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index officially entered correction territory, which is a sign. A 10% decline from the recent high of about three months ago. Higher bond yields and rising geopolitical tensions are weighing on investor sentiment.

This has resulted in huge demand for inverse or inverse-leveraged ETFs as these yield higher returns in short periods of time on bearish sentiments. We’ve highlighted the five best-leveraged inverse ETFs that have made impressive gains of more than 25% in the last month amid market turmoil. This includes Max Auto Industry-3x Inverse Leveraged ETN card, GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF TSDD, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares the laboratory, Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares HIBS, and Microsector Travel-3x Inverse Leveraged ETN FLYD.

The 10-year Treasury yield reached 5% – its highest level since 2007 – raising concerns about the potential impact of higher borrowing costs on business growth and overall economic growth. Investors are betting that the Fed will keep interest rates at their current high levels for a long time amid concerns that inflation could rise again due to higher energy prices.

Economic data showing the resilience of economic growth is also strengthening the case for continued higher rate expectations. It is noteworthy that the world’s largest economy has emerged stronger than expected in the third quarter, overcoming all the challenges. The economy expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two years, with gross domestic product expanding 4.9% year-on-year, more than double the 2.1% increase in the second quarter. However, the breakneck pace of growth is expected to ease as the Fed’s short-term rate hikes along with long-term borrowing rates will dampen spending by businesses and consumers (Read: Investors to bet on the highest GDP growth in nearly 2 years 5 ETFs).

Additionally, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has resulted in global uncertainties, putting trade at risk.

inverse etf

These products either create a short position or leveraged short positions in the underlying index through swaps, options, futures contracts and other financial instruments. Due to their compounding effect, investors can enjoy higher returns in a shorter period of time, provided the trend remains friendly.

However, these funds have a higher risk of loss than traditional funds in volatile or volatile markets. Furthermore, their performance may differ significantly from the actual performance of the underlying index over longer periods of time compared to shorter periods (such as weeks or months).

Max Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (Card) – Up to 77.9%

The Max Auto Industry-3x Inverse Leveraged ETN seeks to provide three times the inverse exposure to the daily performance of the Prime Auto Industry Index. It charges 95bps in annual fees and has accumulated $5.5 million in its asset base. The Max Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN trades in average daily volume of approximately 1,000 shares (Read: Last Week’s Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs).

GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) – up 34.4%

The GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF offers 1.5x (170%) exposure to the daily percentage change of Tesla (TSLA) common stock, charging 1.50% in annual fees. It has gained $0.8 million to its asset base since its launch in late August. The GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF trades in average daily volume of 14,000 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (LABD) – Up 29.9%

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares attempts to deliver triple the daily performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index, which is comprised of domestic companies in the biotechnology industry. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has accrued $68.5 million in its asset base and has an average daily volume of approximately 4 million shares. It charges 95 bps in annual fee from investors.

Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) – up 29.5%

The Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares provides exposure to three times the inverse of the performance of the S&P 500 High Beta Index. It has raised $63.9 million in AUM and trades in an average daily volume of 164,000 shares. The Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares charges investors 95 bps per year.

Microsector Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) – Up 26.6%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN provides three times inverse exposure to the performance of the MerCube MicroSectors US Travel Index, which measures the performance of large, liquid US listed and domiciled companies operating in travel and tourism-related RBICS sub industries . It has raised $6.2 million to add to its asset base.

The Microsector Travel-3x Inverse Leveraged ETN charges 95 bps per annum and is traded in an average daily volume of 31,000 shares.

ground level

While this strategy is highly beneficial for short-term traders, it can lead to huge losses compared to traditional funds in volatile markets (see: All Inverse Equity ETFs here).

Still, for ETF investors who are bearish on equities for the near term, any of the above products could be an interesting option. These may be attractive to those with a high risk tolerance and who believe that “the trend is a friend” in this specific corner of the investing world.

