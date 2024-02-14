5 interesting earnings charts this week
The earning season is not over yet. Hundreds of companies are expected to report this week, including big technology companies, popular growth stocks and many consumer-focused companies that grew during the pandemic but are now trying to adapt to a post-pandemic world.
The 2023 holiday season was another strong holiday season but was it for every consumer-facing company? We’re starting to get earnings reports from some of them, including two of them here.
We hope to get a first look at the 2024 guidance and color on whether inflation is slowing down.
Earnings All-Stars
Many of these companies have amazing track records of earnings. It is not easy to defeat the epidemic every quarter or almost every quarter for 5 years. But two of these companies have missed only once in that time. this is incredible.
Will these companies get beaten again?
5 interesting earnings charts this week
1. Crocs, Inc. ,crocs,
Crocs has an amazing earnings track record. It has missed it only once in the last 5 years and that was in 2020 when COVID hit.
Shares of Crocs are projected to rise 13.3% in 2024, but are still down 4.5% over the past year. It’s cheap, with a Forward P/E of 9.2.
Should investors keep an eye on Crocs in 2024?
2. YETI Holdings, Inc. ,Snowman,
YETI has a surprisingly good earnings track record, with only 2 misses in the last 5 years. It has won in three consecutive quarters.
YETI shares have fallen 9.1% year to date, but are up 15.4% over the past year. However, YETI shares have been stuck in a narrow trading range for most of the last 2 years. It trades with a Forward P/E of 18.4.
What will be the catalyst for YETI this quarter?
3. Shake Shake Inc. ,Doubt,
Shake Shack has an amazing track record of earnings with only 1 miss in the last 5 years and that was when COVID hit. This is impressive considering the challenges restaurants have faced during the pandemic.
Shares are up 4.1% year to date and up 39% over the last year. Shake Shack isn’t cheap. It trades with a Forward P/E of 168.9.
Should a restaurant like Shake Shack be on your short list?
4. Coinbase Global, Inc. ,coin,
Coinbase has put together 3 big beats in a row. However, sales of shares in 2024 are down 19.6% year-over-year.
Over the past year, Coinbase has surged 148% in anticipation of a cryptocurrency ETF. It has no P/E as Coinbase is expected to make a loss of $0.42 in 2024. This represents earnings growth of 49% as the 2023 Zacks Consensus calls for a loss of $0.82.
Is this a buying opportunity at Coinbase?
5. Roku, Inc. ,Roku,
Roku has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years but one of those misses was last quarter. Before that miss, it had lost 4 consecutive quarters.
Roku shares have fallen 2.9% year to date, but are up 79.5% over the past year. Roku doesn’t have a P/E as it is expected to make a loss of $2.32 in 2024. However, this represents earnings growth of 53.6% as the Zacks Consensus is expecting a loss of $5.01 in 2023.
Will Roku bounce back with strong earnings this week?
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report
YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.
Zacks Investment Research
Source: finance.yahoo.com