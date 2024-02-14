The earning season is not over yet. Hundreds of companies are expected to report this week, including big technology companies, popular growth stocks and many consumer-focused companies that grew during the pandemic but are now trying to adapt to a post-pandemic world.

The 2023 holiday season was another strong holiday season but was it for every consumer-facing company? We’re starting to get earnings reports from some of them, including two of them here.

We hope to get a first look at the 2024 guidance and color on whether inflation is slowing down.

Earnings All-Stars

Many of these companies have amazing track records of earnings. It is not easy to defeat the epidemic every quarter or almost every quarter for 5 years. But two of these companies have missed only once in that time. this is incredible.

Will these companies get beaten again?

5 interesting earnings charts this week

1. Crocs, Inc. ,crocs,

Crocs has an amazing earnings track record. It has missed it only once in the last 5 years and that was in 2020 when COVID hit.

Shares of Crocs are projected to rise 13.3% in 2024, but are still down 4.5% over the past year. It’s cheap, with a Forward P/E of 9.2.

Should investors keep an eye on Crocs in 2024?

2. YETI Holdings, Inc. ,Snowman,

YETI has a surprisingly good earnings track record, with only 2 misses in the last 5 years. It has won in three consecutive quarters.

YETI shares have fallen 9.1% year to date, but are up 15.4% over the past year. However, YETI shares have been stuck in a narrow trading range for most of the last 2 years. It trades with a Forward P/E of 18.4.

What will be the catalyst for YETI this quarter?

3. Shake Shake Inc. ,Doubt,

Shake Shack has an amazing track record of earnings with only 1 miss in the last 5 years and that was when COVID hit. This is impressive considering the challenges restaurants have faced during the pandemic.

Shares are up 4.1% year to date and up 39% over the last year. Shake Shack isn’t cheap. It trades with a Forward P/E of 168.9.

Should a restaurant like Shake Shack be on your short list?

4. Coinbase Global, Inc. ,coin,

Coinbase has put together 3 big beats in a row. However, sales of shares in 2024 are down 19.6% year-over-year.

Over the past year, Coinbase has surged 148% in anticipation of a cryptocurrency ETF. It has no P/E as Coinbase is expected to make a loss of $0.42 in 2024. This represents earnings growth of 49% as the 2023 Zacks Consensus calls for a loss of $0.82.

Is this a buying opportunity at Coinbase?

5. Roku, Inc. ,Roku,

Roku has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years but one of those misses was last quarter. Before that miss, it had lost 4 consecutive quarters.

Roku shares have fallen 2.9% year to date, but are up 79.5% over the past year. Roku doesn’t have a P/E as it is expected to make a loss of $2.32 in 2024. However, this represents earnings growth of 53.6% as the Zacks Consensus is expecting a loss of $5.01 in 2023.

Will Roku bounce back with strong earnings this week?

