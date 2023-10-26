5 innovative ways home credit has become PH's number one. 1 financial partner

Home Credit Philippines (HCPH), one of the Philippines’ leading consumer finance companies, celebrates its 10th anniversary of delivery Isang Dekadang Saya For the Filipino.

Launched in 2013, the country’s trusted financial partner has now served more than 10 million customers and stands as the lifestyle partner of Filipinos through a continuous journey of innovation and financial opportunities.

With this unwavering commitment to provide Filipinos with access to easy and reliable financial options, HCPH has continuously innovated its services to provide customers with fast and convenient credit access, enabling them to live the life they want.

Home Credit has also taken steps to enhance its product and service offerings to suit the ever-evolving needs of consumers.

In celebration of its 10th year of being the financial partner for many, here are five innovative ways Home Credit has provided Filipinos with opportunities to embrace the quality of life they want.

fast approval time

As a lifestyle partner, Home Credit is known for its fast product installment approval process to ensure that individuals can easily finance their needs. When the company established its presence in the country in 2013, the approval process took 20 minutes, which was reduced to just 10 minutes in 2016.

Today, the Home Credit product has reached new heights by providing remarkably convenient one-minute approvals for loans.

This fast service requires only a valid ID card and is available at more than 15,000 outlets in more than 75 provinces across the country. With this efficient service, Filipinos can achieve their desired lifestyle with less hassle and quickly.

One-stop destination for lifestyle products

To meet changing consumer needs, the company continues to expand its range of point-of-sale offerings, ensuring that Filipinos have access to a wide selection of products.

Initially, Home Credit started with only four pilot items: televisions, computers and laptops, mobile phones and home appliances.

The company has expanded its offerings to include a range of items including bikes, musical instruments, furniture, dental care, cosmetic care and optical services.

It also sells sporting goods and hardware equipment, and car repair and maintenance. This positions Home Credit as a one-stop shop for a wide range of lifestyle products, showcasing over 6,000 partner brands and retailers.

First non-bank financial institution to issue credit cards

In its endeavor to provide world-class consumer finance services to Filipinos, Home Credit achieved a significant milestone in 2019 by becoming the first standalone non-bank institution approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to issue credit cards in the country.

This achievement allows Filipinos to enjoy secure transactions, empowering their lifestyle. The Home Credit Card is widely accepted by Visa-affiliated merchants worldwide.

More innovative solutions, services to empower the lives of Filipinos

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Home Credit quickly adopted new ways to better serve customers who were increasingly turning to digital means to meet their needs.

This was when the company unveiled the My Home Credit app, which is equipped with various features designed to meet the financial needs of consumers anytime and anywhere.

With the help of this app, consumers can easily apply for products and cash loans from the comfort of their homes. Since this website is integrated with shoppingmall.ph, Filipinos can also easily browse and buy gadgets and appliances with just a few taps.

Additionally, the app provides access to Home Credit Quarta, a virtual credit line, providing users with additional financial flexibility. Eligible Home Credit customers can use their Quarta to purchase goods with discounts, settle bills with over 200 billers and even pay for items through QR codes for a hassle-free shopping experience. Can.

Supporters of financial literacy

Apart from providing access to financial services, Home Credit is also committed to advancing financial literacy in the country. In 2016, the company launched its Juan, Two, Three financial literacy program, designed to provide fundamental financial management knowledge to diverse people across the country.

Building on this foundation, Home Credit introduced its Vaisa Sa Home: Financial Literacy and Consumer Protection program in 2022, which incorporated a multi-pronged approach to promote financial literacy.

The initiative covered various platforms including online, on-air and ground. With this initiative, the company reaches 20 million Filipinos nationwide.

In fact, home credit has seen a significant increase in the last few years. Although it continues to grow, the company is dedicated to empowering Filipinos economically, continuously improving the lives of many.

To know more about the latest updates from Home Credit Philippines, visit its official website, www.homecredit.ph. You can also follow its official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Customers are also encouraged to download the My Home Credit app on Google Play to learn more about the latest promos and see what’s new in the marketplace.

Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

