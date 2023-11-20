5 ‘Healthy’ Foods That Have More Sugar Content Than You Think

Foods With High Sugar: Consuming high sugar content foods and beverages can trigger excessive weight gain, type 2 diabetes, acne, and other several chronic health conditions. In the fast-paced world, it is quite a task to prepare a wholesome meal and therefore, we rely on processed meals and snacks. However, we all are aware that processed foods contain large amounts of sugar that can be extremely harmful to our overall health and well-being. Unfortunately, the foods that we think of as ‘healthy’ may also contain adverse amounts of sugar in the form of added sugar. These foods may be touted as superfoods, gluten-free, and low-calorie, but may have higher sugar than you expect. Here is a list of such foods that may have higher sugar content than you think.

Foods With High Sugar

1. Granola Bars

Granola bars are usually made using oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruits that may have certain benefits for the overall health. They are extremely convenient to prepare and carry but may not always be a good source of nutrition. Despite being a healthy snack, granola bars may have high amounts of added sugar that may be detrimental to the body.

2. Instant Oatmeal

Instant oatmeals are super easy to prepare and maybe your saviour when you have no time to prepare a wholesome meal. They are pre-cooked, dried, rolled and slightly pressed thinner than regular oats. Many flavours of instant oatmeal contain about 10 to 17 grams of added sugar, which is why you should choose low-sugar content oatmeal.

3. Low-Fat Yoghurt

Low-fat yoghut may contain added sugar making it unhealthy for diabetic patients (Image Credits: Canva)

Low-fat yoghurts are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, calcium and probiotics that are beneficial for the gut bacteria. Being low in calories, low-fat yoghurt can be a great addition to your weight loss diet but they may contain 10 to 12 grams of added sugar that may be harmful.

4. Whole Grain Cereal

Whole grain cereal meals are touted as extremely beneficial for overall health and well-being. Eating whole grain cereal may benefit heart health and protect the body from numerous health conditions. Whole grain cereals such as wheat biscuits or bran flakes have high fibre and sugar content, which is why you should avoid eating extra sugar over them.

5. Dried Fruits

Dried fruits such as raisins, figs, prunes, apricots, dates, cranberries and others are beneficial for the body as they help in controlling high cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of heart diseases such as strokes. Dried fruits contain good amounts of added sugar which is why the American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends eating them in moderation.

