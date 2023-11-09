5 GOP presidential candidates to debate in Miami

From left to right, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott pose on the stage before the Republican primary debate in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California on September 27. File photo by Étienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) — The third Republican debate is underway at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami-Dade County.

At the beginning of the program all five candidates were asked to consider the war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, as well as fellow candidate Donald Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “end the job once and for all.”

“We will continue to stand with Israel publicly and privately,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was joined on stage by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley echoed DeSantis’ sentiment, saying, “Knock them out,” but said Iran also needed some attention.

People gather near the entrance to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami-Dade County ahead of the GOP NBC News Republican Presidential Debate in Miami on Wednesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

“We need to be very clear. There is no Hamas-Hezbollah without Iran,” Haley said. “Who’s funding Iran? China is buying Iranian oil. Russia is getting Iranian drones and missiles.”

The program is hosted by anchor Lester Holt. nbc nightly newsand Kristen Welker, NBC White House correspondent and host meet the Press,

Trump did not participate again in Wednesday’s debate, but he was discussed in the first question asked of the candidates. Asked why voters who supported Trump should vote for him, DeSantis said the former president is “a different person than he was in 2016.”

“It’s his responsibility to get on this stage and explain why he deserves another chance,” DeSantis said. “They should tell you why they won’t make Mexico pay for the wall.”

Former President Donald Trump will once again miss the opportunity to appear on the debate stage. He has not participated in any debates so far and has indicated no intention of doing so in the future.

The debate is airing live from Miami on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. EST. It will also stream live on NBCNews.com under “Watch Live” and on Peacock. Spanish-speaking viewers can watch Noticias with real-time audio translation on Telemundo as well as its social media channels.

