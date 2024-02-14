5 Generative AI Video Tools Everyone Should Know About adobe stock

While last year was all about chatbots and image generators, this year, generative AI tools that help us create and edit videos are very popular.

Now, these aren’t (yet) as advanced as AI image generators, so don’t think you can just type in “make a new Star Wars movie” and it will create a blockbuster for you.

Instead, they automate many of the tasks involved in video editing, such as cutting footage for insertion, rearranging scenes, adding audio effects, creating captions, and adding avatars, graphics or animations.

However, they are becoming more powerful and flexible by the day, so who knows what they will soon be able to do?

Whether you want to speed up the process of creating corporate how-to videos or try your hand at becoming the next Stanley Kubrick, here’s a rundown of some of the top generative AI platforms for creating and editing videos today.

My Five Favorite Generative AI Video Tools

synesthesia

Synthesia is a generative AI video tool that is especially great when it comes to creating digital avatars and bringing them to life with realistic voices and animation. It is used by businesses to create training materials, as well as by marketers for promotional and advertising materials, and would also be a great choice for educational videos.

The avatars created by it can speak in multiple languages ​​and accents with human body language and facial expressions. This means it’s easy to create content and then quickly localize it for different markets, products, and services. It’s relatively easy to use – you simply type in the script and listen to it spoken to you. Like many of the tools here, it offers a free account that gives you access to a number of basic features, meaning you can easily find out if it’s right for you before you spend any money. No.

Description

Described as a startup launched by one of Groupon’s co-founders, Descriptive is a disruptive player in the generative video market. Gaining a reputation as a powerful tool for social media content creators and TikTok Kids, it has found a niche in marketing, but is also used in a wide range of corporate and educational use cases.

Descript users start with a script and then create their video from there. You simply pull in footage that can be manipulated and enhanced with AI, as well as audio that can be imported or generated from text, mimicking the user’s voice. You can then edit and rearrange the timeline by simply cutting and moving text.

Descript stands out from other AI video editing tools – especially those available for free online – with its user-friendliness and range of features. Everything is set up for anyone to quickly start creating and editing videos. Useful features like eye-contact correction and “one-click” studio-quality sound indicate that the team is looking to add valuable innovations as the device evolves.

Adobe Premiere Pro with Sensei

Another example of an industry-standard device being given a generic AI makeover for the modern age. Adobe Premiere Pro has long been the favorite video editing tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike, and now it has a suite of new features powered by Adobe’s Sensei Generative AI platform.

Tasks such as transcription, inserting and rearranging scenes, color correction, and audio adjustments, such as remixing music to match the timing of scenes, can now be streamlined and automated using natural language. It also has a text-to-speech feature that simplifies the process of creating captions and transcripts.

This reduces the time creators need to spend on manual tasks, allowing them to focus on the more creative elements of their work. Adobe is working on generative AI, adding tools and capabilities throughout its Creative Cloud suite, and video production is just one area where it is leading today.

Illustrated

Pictory aims to automate the process of converting scripts and blogs into videos with minimal user effort. It’s great for people who want to create quick, snappy videos for marketing or just for fun. It can also be used by teachers and online course creators to create vibrant learning content.

One of the tasks it specializes in is automatically creating highlight reels showcasing the most important, exciting or interesting moments from long videos. It’s then easy to quickly repurpose them as a trailer or social clip to engage more audiences.

Generative AI is clearly going to make a big splash in the world of marketing, and there are plenty of tools designed to meet marketers’ needs. User-friendliness is a key feature of this platform, which focuses on making it easier to create the type of videos that millions of businesses around the world need every day.

route

Runway is different from the other platforms I’ve highlighted here because it offers – to an extent – ​​straightforward text-to-video generator AI. This means you can type in “sun rising on beach at sunset” and it will create a completely synthetic video. Alternatively, you can upload an image and bring it to life.

When I tried it, the results were sometimes not exactly what I was expecting, but they were impressive nonetheless, and it’s amazing to think what this technology might be able to do in the near future. Like ChatGPT and any generative AI tool with language-based input, results can be greatly improved by taking some time to learn about the best ways to communicate what you want to do.

Other Great Generative AI Video Tools

In addition to the five tools listed above, several other tools are rapidly developing in the field of generic AI video creation, the most notable of which are listed below for their innovative contributions and capabilities.

Colossian: Create synthetic content ready for workplace learning.

DeepBrain: AI-generated virtual avatars and synthetic media aimed at corporate and business users.

Designs.AI: Generate graphics, videos, logos, and other design assets.

Ally: A ready-made generative video tool for designing training videos.

Filmora 13: Complete AI-powered video editing suite with chatbot co-pilot to help you.

FlexClip: Offers a good range of templates and resources, making it easy to get started with AI video.

Flicky: Convert text to live speech and video; Create videos in minutes.

Hazen: Create talking pictures and other cool AI video tricks.

InVideo: Create videos using a simple interface and pre-made templates.

Lumen5: Web-based tool that converts text into engaging videos as well as AI “talking heads.”

OpusClip: Automatically turns long-form videos into short, impactful viral clips.

Peach: Create branded videos from your existing content library for podcasts, webinars or social media.

Synthesis: Generate professional AI-powered avatars and voiceovers

Timebolt: Make videos more exciting by removing silence, cutting scenes faster, and speeding up when the action slows down.

Veed.io: Enhance video content by adding automatic captions and subtitles, removing audio problems, and AI editing.

Visla: Create professional videos with AI functions such as automatic generation from scripts, natural language voiceovers, and collaborative functionality.

As we journey through the landscape of generative AI and its impact on video creation, it’s clear that the tools we’ve discovered are just the tip of the iceberg. A range of rapidly growing emerging tools in this area promise to further revolutionize the way we create, edit and visualize video content.

The potential for generative AI in video production is huge, and as these tools become more sophisticated and accessible, we stand on the brink of a new era of storytelling and content creation.