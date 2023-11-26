eva-catalin/getty images

Could you use an extra $18,250 per year?

If you’re like most people, the answer to that question is simple. But the good news is that you don’t have to wait to hear from your boss about that $350 per week raise you’ve been wanting for a long time. You just need to step up your savings game.

To come up with that kind of cash you’d have to cut $50 from your spending every day. While this is no easy feat, it is possible if you’re willing to adopt a somewhat frugal lifestyle.

No matter who you are or how you live, that extra $50 will likely be hiding in the three biggest categories of how you live your life – what you eat, how you get around and where you live. You might even find that you’re enjoying some of your new frugal habits.

Change Your Eating Habits to Save $50 a Day

There are three frugal habits you need to adopt to eliminate $50 a day from your food budget. Any one of them alone won’t get you there, but stick to all three, and you’ll find you suddenly have a lot more money to save and invest.

cooking at home

If your budgeting app shows a preponderance of delivery and eating out, that should be your first target for cutting expenses — and in the post-pandemic era of high inflation, that’s not small potatoes. For example, Real Simple reports that the average pizza now costs just $18, meaning two pies plus tax, delivery fee and a tip for the driver is an easy $50 for a single meal at home — and out at a restaurant. Your price will likely be even higher than that.

If you regularly order in or dine out, you could save dozens of dollars a day by breaking the habit and saving or investing that money instead.

“Eating at home instead of eating out can save an average of $10 to $15 per meal,” said Jake Cleaver, finance expert, qualified family office professional (QFOP) and CEO of private investment platform Syndicately. “Preparing meals in large quantities and using leftovers creatively can take this even further.”

grocery shopping according to meal plan

Cutting down on restaurants and delivery is great, but how you prepare your meals at home — and, more importantly, how you shop for their ingredients — can add even more to your savings.

Scott Allen, who helps older Americans budget their finances as co-founder of Seniors Life Insurance Finder, said, “Grocery shopping with meal planning and lists helps you stick to budget and avoid overspending on unnecessary items. “Can help avoid this.” “This can save you money by reducing food waste and buying only what you need for the week.”

The Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate.gov site offers tips, templates, and tutorials for meal planning and shopping strictly for the ingredients needed for meals.

preparing food

The final piece of the food-budget puzzle is to make your meal planning recipes in large batches and store the extra in the freezer. This is called meal prepping, and it can save you time — most meal prep guides suggest cooking just once per week, perhaps every Sunday, to make enough meals for the next seven days. It can also reduce the temptation to eat outside your plan.

But most importantly, it can save you money. This is because cooking in bulk allows you to buy in larger quantities, which is always cheaper than buying ingredients in smaller quantities.

Get to work like a frugal traveler

Driving your own car to work is almost always more convenient than taking a bus or train or making friends with a fellow traveler, but it is rarely less expensive.

“Depending on your location, swapping a car for public transportation or carpooling can save significant amounts on gas, parking and maintenance, easily exceeding $50 per day in urban areas,” Clever said.

Dozens of cities – from Kansas City, Missouri to Hoboken, New Jersey – now offer fare-free public transportation, and more cities are about to join the list. Even if your city isn’t among them, riding a bus, train or shuttle to work is cheaper than driving.

Others have found even more creative ways to cut commuting costs.

“I ride an electric scooter and don’t have a car,” said Brian Davis, real estate investor and founder of SparkRental. “Living in a big city, it’s really faster to get around on a scooter instead of battling traffic. I don’t have to pay for gas, insurance, or parking, and annual maintenance is about $100 instead of thousands. I bought it for about $170 – and it didn’t cost me anything to charge. I charge it at work.

If You Live Alone, Get a Roommate – or Become One

If you’re like most people, your house or apartment takes up a quarter to a third of your income. The frugal move would be to reduce it as much as possible.

“A general rule of thumb is that your housing expenses should be about 28% of your income,” says Kendall Meade, certified financial planner at SoFi. “However, if you find that you are far above this percentage, you may want to consider some major changes, such as moving to a lower-cost option or getting a roommate.”

Relocating and downsizing isn’t possible for many people, but if you have a spare room, you can deduct 50% of your housing costs as a roommate that you don’t yet have. Or, if you’re looking for an apartment alone, consider something that has more than one bedroom so you can live with one person more than you need.

“In Charleston, South Carolina, where I live, the average rent for a one-bedroom is $2,000 and the average rent for a two-bedroom is $2,347,” Mead said. “So if you split a two-bedroom with a roommate, it could save you $827 per month — and that doesn’t include splitting utilities and other expenses.”

