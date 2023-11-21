5 Free Courses to Master Generative AI - KDingates

Are you looking to dive into the exciting world of Generative AI?

As you no doubt know, Generative AI is the biggest thing going on right now, and it’s been almost a year since ChatGPT launched. Generative AI has since taken not only technology but the entire world by storm. The skills are in high demand, but given that the specialization is young and constantly changing, keeping up with the latest developments is especially important for an emerging sector.

Whether you’re new to the broad field of artificial intelligence or looking to enhance your existing skills, there are many free courses available to help you master this cutting-edge technology. Here is a list of five such courses that can start or advance your journey in Generative AI.

This comprehensive 12-lesson course from Microsoft teaches the fundamentals of building generative AI applications. Each lesson includes a video introduction, written materials, Jupyter notebooks with code examples, challenges, and additional resources. You’ll cover topics like understanding generative AI and large language models, accelerated engineering, building diverse applications, and designing user experiences for AI applications.

Course Link: Generative AI for Beginners

This Databricks course provides the foundational knowledge of Generic AI, including LLM, through four videos. It covers various aspects of generative AI, such as applications, success strategies, and potential risks and challenges. After completing courses and passing knowledge tests, you can earn a badge to share on your LinkedIn profile or resume.

Course Link: Generative AI Fundamentals

This introductory-level micro-learning course by Google Cloud Skills Boost provides an overview of Generative AI concepts, exploring large language models, responsible AI principles, and Google tools for developing your own Gen AI applications. Courses include Introduction to Generative AI, Introduction to Large Language Models, Introduction to Responsible AI, Generative AI Fundamentals, and Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with Google Cloud. Earn badges upon completion.

Course Link: Introduction to Generative AI Learning Path

This AWS course provides a comprehensive understanding of generative AI, focusing on LLM-based AI lifecycle, transformer architecture, model optimization, and practical deployment methods. It is designed for developers with foundational knowledge in LLM, providing insight into best practices for effectively training and deploying these models. Prior experience in Python and basic machine learning concepts are prerequisites, making this an intermediate level course.

Course Link: Generative AI with Large Language Models

Generative AI for Everyone, brought to you by Deeplearning.AI and taught by AI expert Andrew Ng, focuses on understanding and applying Generative AI in a variety of contexts. The course covers the fundamentals of how generative AI functions, its capabilities and limitations, and includes practical exercises in accelerated engineering and advanced AI applications. Participants will explore real-world applications, engage in generic AI projects and understand its impact on business and society. It aims to equip learners with knowledge about the lifecycle of AI projects, potential opportunities and risks associated with generative AI technologies.

Course Link: Generative AI for Everyone

These courses provide a range of great starting points for anyone interested in learning about and mastering generic AI. They provide practical insight, foundational knowledge, and practical experience in developing and deploying AI applications. As you progress, remember to apply your newly acquired knowledge by working on projects and building a portfolio that showcases your skills and creativity in this rapidly growing field.

Good luck with your studies!

Matthew Mayo ,@mattmayo13) has a master’s degree in computer science and a graduate diploma in data mining. As Editor-in-Chief of KDnGates, Matthew aims to make complex data science concepts accessible. His professional interests include natural language processing, machine learning algorithms, and exploring emerging AI. He is driven by the mission to democratize knowledge in the data science community. Matthew has been coding since he was 6 years old.

