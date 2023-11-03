5 encouraging things from Apple's earnings call

Apple’s share price fell more than 3% after the announcement of its most recent fiscal quarter results. But there is good news mixed in with bad news, and it should not be ignored. CEO Tim Cook and other executives remained upbeat in a call with investors Thursday, talking about strong iPhone sales, why Tim likes Apple silicon and more.

Here are the reasons we have for optimism in Apple’s quarterly financial results and call.

bad news first

Here’s why AAPL declined in after-hours trading: While revenue in the September quarter beat analysts’ expectations, it has now declined for four consecutive quarters compared to the same quarters in 2022.

And many are nervous that the Chinese government officially rejects handsets from non-Chinese companies, so the news that revenues in the country are down a bit is also unsettling investors.

But there is also good news from Thursday’s announcement.

1. Demand for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is strong

Some recently published reports have alleged that the demand for the new iPhone 15 series is weak. They are wrong. The new handset helped set a September quarter revenue record for the iPhone, and Apple now actually has the opposite of weak demand — demand for higher-end versions currently exceeds the company’s ability to make them.

“It is right that we are constrained today on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max,” Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said during a Thursday call with investors.

This is actually good news and bad news. This means Apple has no unsold inventory on the shelves. But this also means that it has to delay the sale of its products.

And that also means anyone planning to give an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max as a gift this holiday season should seriously consider ordering it early. -Ed Hardy

2. Apple expects a gangbuster quarter for Mac

Mac sales have been weak for the past year. Part of this is slowing demand for computers – Mac and Windows – in the post-pandemic period. But the Apple M2 family of processors did not impress customers, which hurt sales of MacBook Pro models introduced in January 2023.

But Apple took the wraps off the fast M3 family and moved the chip to its lineup of MBP and iMac models. The company is now optimistic about the change.

“We expect MAC’s year-over-year performance to accelerate significantly from the September quarter,” Maestri said in Thursday’s call. -Ed Hardy

3. Tim Cook doubled the staying power of Apple silicon

Apple recently unveiled the M3 family, and Tim Cook couldn’t be happier.

Image: apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t hold back when an analyst on an earnings call asked him what motivated the company’s move toward Apple silicon instead of buying chips from vendors like Intel.

The typically long and meandering query is based on the profit motive and customer satisfaction, then revolves around wondering if Apple might go back to sourcing its chips from other companies at some point.

Cook replied, “It’s really enabled us to make products that we couldn’t make without making our own.” “And as you know, we like to own the primary technologies in products, and silicon is arguably at the heart of the primary technology.”

But Cook didn’t leave it there.

“And so, no, I have no hope of going back,” he said. “I’m happier today than I was last week because we made this change and I see the benefits every day.” -David Snow

4. Apple’s services help mitigate revenue slowdown

Coming off an earnings call that saw revenue declines continue for the fourth consecutive quarter, Apple still has bright spots to look forward to — and one of the brightest lately has been the growth in its Services.

“Services revenue set an all-time record of $22.3 billion, an increase of 16% year-over-year,” Cook reported on the earnings call. “We achieved all-time revenue records in App Store advertising, Apple Care, iCloud Payments Services, and Apple Music.”

The App Store and services like Apple Music generated more revenue than ever before.

Chart: Cult of Mac

Maestri underlined the strength of Services in his comments, noting that growth “accelerated sequentially from the June quarter, reaching all-time revenue records in the US, Europe and Americas.” [much of] Asia Pacific.”

“We also set new records Everyone Service category,” he stressed. This means a boost to not only the App Store, but also Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Maestri further noted that customer engagement with Apple’s services continues to grow, with transaction accounts and paid accounts growing by double digits year over year to record highs.

Additionally, the growth resulted in more than 1 billion paid subscriptions across all services, nearly double the number Apple had 3 years ago.

And the outlook for services in the coming quarter also remains strong.

“For our services business, we expect average revenues per week to grow at the same strong double-digit rate as during the September quarter,” Maestri said. -David Snow

5. Apple sees strong growth in powerhouse Indian market

Apple’s latest earnings call hit India hard as sales there are the strongest internationally, setting an all-time revenue record driven by the iPhone.

Meanwhile, other countries look on with only September-quarter records — Brazil, Canada, France, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and others, Cook said. That’s quite a list.

Both Cook and Maestro noted that Apple expanded its presence with new stores in Korea, China and the UK and new online shopping availability in Vietnam and Chile, as well as its first retail locations in India.

“We had an all-time revenue record in India, where we had very strong, double-digit growth,” Cook said. “This is an incredibly exciting market for us. And one of our main focuses. Our share in the big market is less.” -David Snow

Source: www.cultofmac.com