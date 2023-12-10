5 easy ways to read WhatsApp messages without opening them - Yahoo Finance UK

Have you ever received a message on WhatsApp that you want to read but are not opening?

Your friend can send you a WhatsApp message; You may want to read it but not respond immediately.

So how do you get the look without the double blue tick appearing?

According to AirDroid, ‘Can I read WhatsApp messages without opening them?’ is a commonly asked question online.

And the answer is yes, it is.

AirDroid shares five easy ways to read WhatsApp messages without opening them:

Success Rate: 70%

Difficulty: Easy

Most of us know that without opening the app, we can receive messages from notifications about any update in any app – including WhatsApp.

The blue tick appears only when the WhatsApp app is opened to view the message.

Therefore, you can use this feature to view WhatsApp messages without opening the chat.

To use notifications to read WhatsApp messages without opening the chat, the following steps need to be followed:

Step 1. Open your WhatsApp app.

Step 2. Go to Settings.

Step 3. Find Notifications and scroll down to Show notifications and turn on Show preview.

Step 4. Now exit the app. You can now access WhatsApp messages by swiping down the notification panel.

Note: You cannot access any media items, including pictures and videos.

Success Rate: 70%

Difficulty: Easy

There are many ways in which you can read a WhatsApp message without opening it. (Image: Canva)

Step 1. Launch WhatsApp chat, but avoid entering any specific conversations.

Step 2. To view unread messages in a chat, tap and hold the chat for a moment.

Step 3. An open window will appear, so you can view the discussion without opening it.

Step 4. It is indicated that to close the window, you need to tap outside it; Otherwise, discussion will start, read receipt status will start.

Note: You must have an iPhone 6s or later model to perform this method.

Also, Android phones may not support this method.

Because this method displays a screen preview, if there is more data to display than screen space, you will not be able to see all the unread messages.

Success Rate: 80%

Difficulty: Medium

This method will mean that you no longer need to open WhatsApp chats to read messages. Your previous (unread) messages will also be accessible to you.

Step 1. Long press your smartphone’s home screen to bring up the menu page.

Step 2. Tap on Widgets and locate WhatsApp Shortcuts.

Step 3. Various WhatsApp widgets will be provided. You need to click on the “4 x 1 WhatsApp” widget.

Step 4. Drag that widget from the menu screen and drop it onto any of your home pages. After adding the widget to your screen you can long press it to enlarge it.

The most trusted family group chat https://t.co/jWFcSUyCmJ

– WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) 9 March 2023

Note that tapping on any chat (on the widget) will load that chat and notify the sender that you have read their messages.

The only limitation is that you can only read text messages; You cannot access any images, audio, video or voice messages in this manner.

Success Rate: 90%

Difficulty: Easy

You need to link your WhatsApp account to WhatsApp Web on your device’s web browser.

When you log in to your WhatsApp account, this link will remain so that you can access synchronized encrypted WhatsApp chats whenever you open WhatsApp Web.

To do this:

Step 1. Go to “web.whatsapp.com” in the web browser on your device.

Step 2. Open the WhatsApp app on your phone. In the upper right corner, click the three dots icon.

Step 3. Navigate to the linked device and select “Link a Device”.

Step 4. Using your WhatsApp app, scan the QR code displayed on WhatsApp Web on your device. This will connect your WhatsApp account to WhatsApp on your computer.

You can read WhatsApp messages from WhatsApp Web (Image: Canva)

Now, whenever you use WhatsApp Web on your smartphone, all your synced encrypted WhatsApp messages will be visible.

Without launching a chat, users can easily read WhatsApp messages on the web. When you receive a message on WhatsApp Web, you should move the cursor over the conversation. Then a floating notice will come for you.

If you do it this way you won’t need to open the chat to see the latest messages on the web version.

However, you can only see the most recent messages—not older messages.

Success Rate: 100%

Difficulty: Easy

An app that is being used other than the one you are actively interacting with is called a third-party app.

The ideal way to decrypt text messages is to use a specialized WhatsApp monitoring app.

By doing this you can access WhatsApp conversations from your account on your smartphone.

To access encrypted WhatsApp chats remotely and secretly, you should consider using AirDroid Parental Control.

In real time, encrypted incoming WhatsApp messages are synced with AirDroid for WhatsApp web servers.

As a result, you don’t need to launch the WhatsApp app to view the latest messages.

From the dashboard of AirDroid Parental Control, you can access all the WhatsApp messages that come in notifications.

You will also be able to monitor WhatsApp activities by showing the screen of your target phone.

If you want to use AirDroid for WhatsApp to view encrypted text messages on Android device then you need to follow the instructions given here.

Step 1. Install AirDroid Parental Control

Download and install AirDroid Parental Control on your phone.

Step 2. Register your account

Create an AirDroid Parental Control account. After creating an account, you can log in to the program.

Step 3. Install AirDroid Kids

Install AirDroid Kids on the target phone and launch it.

Step 4. Start reading WhatsApp messages with Scene

To view encrypted WhatsApp messages, launch AirDroid Parental Controls and go to Dashboard > Notifications, search for WhatsApp, or tap Screen Mirror to see the child’s live screen.

