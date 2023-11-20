5 Easy Ways SMBs Can Enter a New Global Market

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a small or medium-sized business (SMB), is your goal to expand your reach to new customers by entering a new market… especially overseas markets?

As CEO of INS Global, I have seen firsthand how SMBs can scale seamlessly by studying the lessons of expansion from multinational companies (MNCs). Here are five practical ways to break into a new market without starting from scratch.

1. Look before you leap: Do market research

Entering a new market that appears profitable and stable at first glance is an exciting proposition. However, take the time to deeply understand the market you are about to enter. Multinational companies often conduct extensive research before entry, and SMBs can gather the same information on a smaller scale. When car manufacturer Toyota entered the American market, it created cars that were reliable, spacious, and comfortable, because American consumers valued these qualities. Its market research was successful and Toyota is today a leading automaker in America. Be sure to analyze your target market before entering:

Collect data directly from the new market: This can come in the form of government reports, trade association communications and following thought leaders in new markets.

Identify your target market and research competitors: What are their strengths and weaknesses, and where can you differentiate yourself from the competition?

Prevent potential obstacles: Are there special regulations that apply to your industry or product category? What is the current and forecasted level of demand for your product or service?

2. Set goals for small progress

Don’t let planning become a form of procrastination. Your primary goal of expanding your business should remain front and center. Otherwise, you risk wasting all your time focusing on “what if” instead of “what will happen next.” Focus on taking small steps forward and making adjustments as you go, making sure to stay out of your own way.

Starbucks has been widely praised for achieving success in the China market in a way that has been elusive for other multinationals. First, Starbucks launched a single store in China to test receptivity. It didn’t wait until it had the right model, the right menu or the right long-range plan. The company started with a small step into the Chinese market. Because it initially focused on customizing one store, it was able to make necessary adjustments before a full expansion. By 2023, Starbucks is now opening more than one store every day in China.

3. Collaborate with other SMBs in your new market – even with competitors

By collaborating with other small businesses currently in an existing market or those looking to enter the same new market, you can reduce risk, share costs, and gain access to shared resources. For example, in 2009, rival cell phone companies Vodafone and Telefónica formed a strategic partnership to enter new European markets. As an SMB, consider partnering with a company that can help with new business expansion. At INS Global, we help companies expand successfully by specializing in finding the right local candidates to fill the job at your new location. The best part is that our clients do not need to set up a legal entity in the new country. We legally employ and pay their employees as their representatives.

4. Be visible and build your network

You may be thinking to yourself, “I don’t have time to put out a newsletter, scroll through LinkedIn every day, or post on social media.” It may seem like networking is the first item to cross off your to-do list, but if you don’t increase your company’s online visibility or fail to adapt your company’s value proposition to new markets, you may be missing out on new opportunities. You may miss out on access. And brand awareness increased.

Making connections through intentional networking can help you gain access to new opportunities in new markets. You can also find another SMB who has successfully entered a new market (possibly even your new target market!) and get their advice, guidance, and coaching on business development, local market, and cultural nuances.

5. Avoid autopilot at all costs

SMB entrepreneurs aren’t the only ones who suffer from pressing the “easy button” when entering a new market. As you look to enter a new global market, take time to learn from the mistakes of multinational companies. It’s hard to imagine a multinational company like Target struggling to find success, but that’s exactly what happened when Target tried to copy its American business model.

The cultures and markets seemed very similar, what could go wrong? Target’s 2013 entry into the Canadian market was considered unsuccessful, due to Target’s inability to quickly adapt to the local Canadian market, foreign exchange rates, and such challenges. Just two years later, the retailer closed all of its stores in Canada.

Target failure does not mean that you will necessarily fail if you enter a new market with exactly the same product and business model you are currently using. But by staying alert and adaptable, you can overcome any unexpected challenges you may not have originally thought about.

Entering new global markets can be a great way to expand your small business, even though it can be an intimidating journey to begin with. By following the tips in this article, you can increase your chances of success and accelerate your development.

