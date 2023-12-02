5 cryptocurrencies will dominate the next quarter

After a challenging year for crypto investors, the festive season ushers in not only Christmas cheer but also some potential investment opportunities.

“After a long period of despair, [BTC] “The price is starting to show some signs of a reversal,” posted cryptocon But xAnd it’s currently inHope‘ phase of the crypto cycle, according to a leading analyst.

This means that investors are starting to believe in Bitcoin again after a long disappointment, and the price of Bitcoin is starting to show signs of recovery, and it is now trading at a fair value, he highlighted.

Principle of halving cycles sine waves. Source: Cryptocon

BTC’s potential recovery could act as a catalyst for a broader sector rebound, making this a key period for investors to strategically deploy their capital. In anticipation of the upcoming quarter, Feinbold identified five cryptocurrencies with the potential to dominate the next quarter.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a smart contract platform with a unique architecture that allows it to process thousands of transactions per second while keeping costs extremely low. It is one of the cheapest cryptocurrency ecosystems on the market, as users pay less than $0.001 per transaction on average.

A few days ago, Solana’s DeFi ecosystem reached an important milestone, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching a new annual peak of more than $655 million. This represents a substantial growth of 211% since the $210.47 million TVL recorded on January 1, 2023.

SOL is currently trading at $62.24, with the price up 42.7% in the last month.

SOL One Month Price Performance. Source: Finbold

In the next phase of market expansion, SOL is expected to reach 10% of Ethereum (ETH) invest answerA leading crypto analyst.

Assuming Ethereum tops $8,000 in the next bull run, the analyst estimates that if Solana reaches 10% of ETH’s market cap, a threshold it has already reached, this could mean $231 for SOL. Price will be the target, which will result in return on investment. (ROI) approximately 278% from the current price of $61.24.

Ethereum ,ETH,

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $2.103, despite struggling to break the $2.100 resistance level, indicating a positive trend.

Ether recorded a significant gain of 16.2%, and its current positive momentum is supported by several factors, including applications for spot ETFs and the expansion of Ethereum’s ecosystem powered by layer-2 solutions.

Eth one month price performance. Source: Finbold

Additionally, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated the review process of Fidelity’s spot ether ETF proposal a few days ago.

Similar applications from companies like BlackRock are also waiting for the regulatory green signal. If approved, these ETFs would cement Ether’s status as a digital commodity, making it less likely to be treated as a security and potentially attracting more investors to it.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently aiming to reclaim the $40,000 level as it seeks a new all-time high, mainly due to the possible approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by United States regulators. Inspired by surrounding speculations.

Bitcoin’s year-to-date price performance. Source: Finbold

The ETF-related news, coupled with the upcoming halving event, is widely seen as a major event that could propel Bitcoin to another all-time high. BTC is trading at 38,802, up more than 40% year to date.

xR.P

XRP is the fifth largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $33.1 billion. At the time of writing, it is trading at $0.62, representing an increase of 1.86% in the last 24 hours.

These gains come after a week in which the token lost -0.99% of its value, which contrasts with a 57.3% increase over the course of the year.

XRP year-to-date price chart. Source: Finbold

Over the past year, XRP’s price has increased by 53%, making it better than 64% of the top 100 crypto assets over this period. It is trading above its 200-day simple moving average while experiencing 18 green days in the last 30 days.

According to cryptocurrency analyst, XRP could reach $10 or $50 depending on its trajectory egreg crypto,

If XRP touches the price of $10, it would mean an increase of more than 1530% from the current levels. On the other hand, if XRP reaches $50, it would mean a rally of over 8000%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Ultimately, a more affordable option to prepare for a potential bull market. The world-famous dog meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has again attracted the attention of investors after its Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, experienced an explosion of more than 4,400% in transactions in the last 24 hours.

According to ShiberiumScam data, transactions reached 5.1 million, the highest ever recorded since its launch.

Following the announcement, the value of SHIB increased to $0.00000839, representing an increase of 1.3%. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $4.9 billion, making it the 18th largest crypto.

SHIB 24 Hour Price Display. Source: Finbold

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has seen a trading volume of $130.5 million, with a circulating supply of 589.3 trillion tokens.

The token is down about 90% from its all-time high (ATH) in 2021, but investors expect it to regain its value in a potential bull market.

conclusion

All things considered, the above assets have shown strength and positive growth recently, indicating that they may have further upside early next year. However, things can sometimes change suddenly in the crypto industry, so it is important to do your own due diligence.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com