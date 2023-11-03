5 countries challenge crypto experts and investigators to target tax crimes

The Joint Heads of Global Tax Enforcement (J5), the global anti-fraud group, hosted investigators, cryptocurrency experts and data scientists at ‘The Cyber ​​Challenge’ event to detect individuals and organizations committing tax fraud.

J5 members are made up of the criminal intelligence communities of Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States who cooperate in the fight against international and transnational tax crime and money laundering.

The group includes the Australian Taxation Office, the Canada Revenue Agency, the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs from the UK and IRS-CI from the US. Participants included experts from J5 countries, who were tasked with optimizing the use. of data from a variety of open and investigative sources available for each country.

Since its inception in 2018, J5 has hosted 5 such events. In 2022, the fourth event focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Sharing details about the latest 2023 event, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) report said:

“This is the first challenge in which financial intelligence units (FIUs) from each J5 country participated. The private sector was represented by blockchain analytics companies Chainalysis, Blocktrace and nChain, making this the most collaborative challenge yet.

In the process, J5 generated important clues for further investigation, which in the past helped expose multi-million dollar crypto Ponzi schemes like the BitClub network. Australian Taxation Office Deputy Commissioner John Ford said:

“This collaboration between public and private experts not only generates operational results, but also shares expert training, techniques and processes, which are integral for participants to remain proactive and effective in a rapidly evolving operating environment.” Is.”

Chainalysis’ Ryan Ryder explained that crypto’s inherent transparency, coupled with international public and private sector experts, can “collaborate to identify and shut down illicit activity,” a task made impossible in traditional finance. Has happened.

Cointelegraph Innovation Circle recently featured seven crypto experts in an article to help Web3 companies prepare for tax season. First and foremost, Web3 companies must continually monitor the tax implications of their activities and work diligently to ensure that they are meeting their obligations.

Additionally, members of the Cointelegraph Innovation Circle recommended seven best practices to ensure compliance with tax formalities. Apart from avoiding shortcuts and finding an experienced crypto tax accountant, choosing a tax-friendly country while ensuring timely payments is a top priority.

Other key factors include accurate documentation of all activities and obtaining expert legal advice, automating transaction tracking and using specialized software.

