5 Chatgpt Tips to Become a Popular Thought Leader

When you are known for your expertise, business becomes easier. Instead of going out and convincing people to work with you, they come and find you. Potential clients complete your intake form, follow you on LinkedIn, make a request, and are ready to pay. Your reputation precedes you and signing clients seems simple. If you’re good at your job and you know your job, you may be closer to this scenario than you think.

Dillon Kivo helps clients develop their personal brand and establish their expertise to acquire new clients. As the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Authority Playbook and owner of the PR company Authority Titans and the news site Kivo Daily, his clients include Fortune 500 companies, high-level executives, household name entrepreneurs and emerging thought leaders looking to improve their Working on creating identity.

Kivo shares his top ChatGPAT pointers for becoming an authoritative thought leader, based on his five pillars of establishing your expertise. Copy, paste, and edit the square brackets in ChatGPT, and keep the same chat window open so the context continues.

Be known as a thought leader with these ChatGPT prompts

accessibility skills

“Mastery is the most basic element of expertise and is only achieved through dedication to a craft or vocation,” Kivo explains. To be considered an expert, you have to have mastery, which he said is “a highly misunderstood concept.” Contrary to popular belief, you do not need years of experience and education to achieve mastery, as “many people spend years of their lives practicing the same subject, only to be outclassed by someone much less experienced.” “For, one who discovers an expert who has been working in that field for years has never thought of it.” Use this prompt to find loopholes and hidden paths reserved for those who know where to look.

“I run a business [describe your business and niche], To gain mastery and establish myself as an expert, I’m looking for potentially overlooked strategies that can advance me in my field. These may include unique topics to write about, untapped customer demographics, or innovative approaches within my field. Based on my business description, can you suggest strategies or areas where I could focus on to develop deeper expertise and stand out from others with more traditional experience? The purpose of this is to identify less obvious but highly effective paths to becoming an authoritative thought leader in my industry.”

practice consistency

Consistency will help turn your actions into repeatable results, especially when it comes to your personal brand. “Consistency is the mark of a true expert. Instead of getting lucky and making the perfect product once, the expert knows how to provide the skills needed to make the perfect product over and over again, like an assembly line. Are you doing this with your online presence? Can you honestly say that you are performing consistently well with an ongoing commitment to excellence? “It’s not something you do with random sprints of energy,” Kivo said, “it’s a pattern you develop over time.” Social media helps you share your expertise on a regular basis, but your message must match. Check the consistency of your posts with ChatGPT.

“I’ve pasted my recent social media posts below. Can you assess their consistency in terms of language, style, tone, and themes? I’m aiming to establish a strong personal brand, and it’s important that My content should reflect a consistent identity across all platforms. Look for patterns or deviations in how I present my messages, the type of language I use, the overall tone, and the topics I cover. This analysis helps me Will help understand if I’m successfully creating assembly-line-like consistency in my branding efforts, or if there are areas where I need to improve to maintain a consistent and reliable presence.”

use social proof

In a sea of ​​multiple companies or experts who all do the same thing, social proof will make you stand out. “The opinions of customers and clients will either increase future sales or stagnate the returns your business experiences.” How often are you collecting reviews? Every compliment, every positive feedback, every time a customer says you changed their world, be sure to save it and use it in your public communications. Kivo advises you to “respond directly to customers on every channel through which they contact you,” and “engage your customers directly in whatever way you can.” Use this prompt to inspire email testimonials that you can share far and wide.

“I’m drafting an email from my customers to request their feedback and stories about their experience [describe the nature of your service/work], This feedback is important to demonstrate the effectiveness of my website and our services in public communications. Can you help me write an email that encourages them to share their positive experiences, either in feedback or on one of these platforms [add names of where you want the reviews], It should express appreciation for them or their business, highlighting the importance of their response in helping others. [mention specific ways their feedback helps]“And reassure them that sharing their experience is straightforward and impactful.”

exploit existing knowledge

If you’ve come this far, you have existing knowledge. But you may not be able to take maximum advantage of it. “Experts earn their position by proving deep knowledge and understanding of a field.” Customers know exactly what to ask for. Are you clear about what you know, and can you explain in simple terms who you are and what you want? Become famous in your field by becoming synonymous with your art, which Kivo puts simply, “is what people pay you for.” He further added, “Many people will pay for education, but when it comes to getting a job done, they pay for the educated.” Get absolutely clear about what exactly you’re selling with this sign and use it to meet new people and explain what you do on your website or social media bios.

“I work in [describe your industry or field] And create results for customers like me [describe the specific results or changes you bring about for clients], Based on this, can you help me define in simple and effective terms what field I own and what I stand for? The goal is to clearly articulate my unique value proposition and expertise, making it clear why clients should choose my services. This definition should include my knowledge, experience, and the unique benefits I offer, thereby establishing me as an expert in my field.”

Take advantage of new skills

“While there are a lot of things you can do to expand your skill set, the only skill that matters is the one that differentiates you from your competitors,” Kivo explained. If you learn what everyone else is learning, you will get the same results as everyone else is learning. But you want more than that. Being an authoritative thought leader means acquiring new knowledge and skills and sharing the results with your unique style. Can you teach someone to do a completely new thing? Can you be a leader in your industry and provide insight? Establish yourself as a thought leader by learning and teaching new material. Find out what to learn and develop with this simple hint.

“In my current role as a [describe your current role or position]I’m looking to expand my skill set in ways that set me apart from the competition [mention your industry or field], What are the emerging skills or areas of knowledge in my industry that I should focus on learning to maintain state of the art and maximum relevance with my clients? The purpose is to identify areas where I can gain new expertise that not only sets me apart but also allows me to share unique insights and teachings with others, thereby enhancing my position as a thought leader. Becomes stronger.

ChatGPT prompts to establish and increase your authority

Become an authority in your field and win the game of business. The more established you are, the more people will look for you, the less effort it will take to win customers and create results. Master and find new ways to practice consistency and build trust in your public posts, and generate social proof by asking happy customers to share their words. Use your existing knowledge and make sure it’s clear who you are in the minds of your audience, then figure out what to learn and implement to stay super relevant. Use these ChatGPT signals to take your influence to new heights.

