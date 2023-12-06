5 catastrophic mistakes that ruin the startup careers of impulsive entrepreneurs

Caution: The same qualities that attract you to entrepreneurship may be the cause of your demise.

Photo by Mohamed Boumaiza on Unsplash

Can you wait fifteen minutes for life-changing results? As I stood next to my friend—a fellow entrepreneur—in the packed deli, the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd pushed us against the glass and the clink of silverware drowned out the sea of ​​competing voices clamoring for their orders. She was shouting to be heard.

No, we had no idea that the least picturesque, far-from-Instagram zoo located in the desert late on a Sunday night would be so big. Apparently, Sunday nights are when delis come alive (at least this one), so the minimum wait for a table was 20 minutes, and take-out orders were 10 to 15. Still, we came up with a plan, so we crunched our handy names and joined the group of hungry patrons.

Here’s the problem with sit-down delis: You’re right there, having sandwiches made in front of a display case of prepared dishes, the whole time you’re waiting for your table. In other words, the temptation for a hungry patron to dive into the case and finish it off is not insignificant. However, that’s why we have self-control…or a plan. Unfortunately, my friend decided around the fourth minute of the 20 minute wait that the temptation was too strong and the wait to be seated was too long.

Thus, he committed the cardinal sin (of life, food ordering, and entrepreneurship): He changed the plans without thinking at the last minute, eliminating the French toast and blintzes (seating only) that we were expecting. Were and opted for a mish. – Sampling random deserts.

11 minutes later, she dug into the chocolate silk pie (after a few bites of seriously dry carrot cake and a very disappointing cannoli). Wrinkling his unsatisfied eyes, he asked me: “Do you think it’s as good as French toast?”

This must have been a rhetorical question, because the answer was obvious: No, Absolutely The stale to-go sampler desserts weren’t as high-quality or satisfying as the hot, sticky French toast and blintzes the deli was famous for (which brought us here in the first place).

Source: entrepreneurshandbook.co