5 Cars You Should Never Buy Without Warranty

Luxury Vehicle: A symbol of status, wealth and a special place of car ownership.

These are cars that many people aspire to drive one day. Although many expensive vehicles may look attractive and run smoothly on the roads, some cars have invisible problems that are not easily visible.

In his podcast Garage Talks, expert and popular YouTuber Doug DeMuro explains why these 5 cars should not be purchased without a warranty due to the inherent problems with these vehicles.

Ferrari F355 Spider

“In the early days, these cars were known for engine problems,” said Kenan Rollason on the Garage Talks podcast. Rolson is an employee of DeMuro and a frequent contributor to DeMuro’s channel.

This smooth, sleek Ferrari is known for its beauty and handling, which is typical of a Ferrari. But with that also come issues that Ferrari may have to face. Although the name carries luxury, this automotive manufacturer is known for problems. Currently, the Spider can cost around $100,000 or more.

In the 90s, when the Spyder was first released, it had significant problems with its transmission and engine. Many of these early Spiders had to have their engines replaced during the warranty period.

lamborghini countach

These 1980s Lamborghinis, now worth over $400,000, were clearly a product of their time. Without the technology of new assembly lines, car production was a slow and often cumbersome process.

“Production was limited partly because they didn’t have the capacity to craft more,” DeMuro said on his podcast.

Additionally, along with being short on personnel, the dealership needed the infrastructure to support the constant wear and tear of these early Lamborghinis.

Bentley Arnage T

Because Bentley Arnage Ts currently cost less than $40,000, they have become a popular car for car enthusiasts looking to expand their garage.

“They’re not that unreliable…but when something breaks, good luck. You don’t think you’re going to spend $2,000 to replace a bulb, but that’s part of the problem,” DeMuro said on Garage Talk.

Due to the high cost of repairs, a warranty is recommended for Arnage T. This is an almost 20 year old car, and it is natural to have problems if anyone has this vehicle.

aston martin lagonda

Nicknamed “The Anteater,” the Lagonda is a 1980s car known for its long hood and shape. Although not much is known about sales of these cars, a Lagonda sold for around $35,000 in 2020.

It is considered one of the more quirky cars by DeMuro due to some interesting tricks like the odometer under the hood, but it also has some problems.

“This was a company that was desperate to get cars out the door, pay rent, keep the lights on,” DeMuro said in the podcast episode. “It was not developed in any correct way or manufactured properly.”

Various issues arose from this. DeMuro believes that these car owners are lucky if they can drive this car – thus, a warranty is recommended for those who want to buy a Lagonda.

BMW E60 M5

The first BMW to use a V10 gasoline engine, this smooth BMW sedan has its fair share of problems. BMW is known for its reputation for fixing cars that have problems.

“This car has developed a reputation for being problematic, which has really eroded its value,” DeMuro said on his podcast.

Now, the M5 can be found for around $30,000. It is not unusual to buy a used M5 with two or three engine replacements under warranty. It is a difficult car to own due to its many problems.

