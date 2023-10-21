5 Buy Now, Pay Later Services You Can Use to Buy Groceries

AsiaVision / iStock.com

Food prices in the US are set to rise nearly 11% from 2021 to 2022, the largest year-over-year increase in more than 40 years. Although food inflation has eased somewhat to about 4% in 2023, many Americans are still struggling. Luckily, there are buy now, pay later (BNPL) services you can use to buy groceries.

Such apps have gained popularity in recent years as a flexible and convenient option to make purchases without the immediate sting of full upfront payment. BNPL services let you break your payments into smaller, fixed, manageable chunks, making it easier to budget and afford everyday expenses.

Take a closer look at GOBankingRates’ picks for five great buy now, pay later services you can use to buy groceries.

Confirm: Best for Free Walmart Grocery Shopping

Affirm is a great option for shopping online or at grocery stores. When you shop from a list of thousands of approved retailers, you’ll see the option to use Online Affirm at checkout. Or for physical stores, an Affirm virtual card is available for payment. Affirm’s strongest point is its major retailer options for grocery shopping, including Target, Walmart, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

professional:

No fee on payment in 4 plans

No hard credit pulls to get approval

No late fees or prepayment penalties

Shortcoming:

features

charge: Up to 36% APR based on credit for monthly payment plans, no fee for payments in 4

payment terms: Pay in 4 (four payments every two weeks) or monthly installments

Grocery store: Target, Walmart, BJ Wholesale Club

Afterpay: Best for foodies who love shopping for specialty foods

Afterpay is a BNPL alternative for users who like to shop from specialty food stores. The entire process is controlled through a user-friendly mobile app. To make purchases at brick-and-mortar stores, you’ll need to set up a digital card to put in your Apple or Google Wallet. While there is no fee for using the Pay-in-4 option for more than six weeks, make sure you stay on top of your payments otherwise you may have to pay late fees.

professional:

No interest or hidden fees if you pay on time

The app is easy to use and navigate

Virtual card is saved to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet

Shortcoming:

Participating grocery stores are limited to small, specialty food retailers

No other option available except Pay-in-4

Late fee up to $8

features

charge: None, although late fees are up to $8

payment terms: payment-4

Grocery store: Go-To Superfoods, My Fabulous Foods, Total Fine Food Outlet Stores, Villa Kitchen, Alkaline Gourmet, Sam’s Food Stores

PayPal: The hottest pay-later option for groceries

PayPal offers several pay later options such as Pay in 4, Pay Monthly and PayPal Credit, a great option for larger grocery purchases – or if you just need to pay off the balance without getting hit with high fees. More time is required.

PayPal Credit offers its own version of BNPL by offering no-interest terms for purchases of $99 or more, as long as the balance is paid off within six months. Otherwise, late fees and interest charges may be high. Like many pay later options, grocery retailers are limited. However, PayPal has secured partnerships with some of the top big-box stores like Target, Sam’s Club, and Walmart, which will cater to larger food shopping needs.

professional:

PayPal Credit offers a long, interest-free repayment period of six months

No fees with payment in 4 options

Will not affect credit for initial inquiries

Credit line can be used online or in store

Shortcoming:

features

charge: Late fee up to $41, 29.24% APR for PayPal Credit, No fee for Pay in 4, 9.99% to 35.99% APR on monthly payment plans

payment terms: No interest on the first six months of PayPal Credit, Pay In 4 offers six, six, 12 or 24 payment terms, Pay Monthly

Grocery store: Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Albertsons, Cost Plus World Market

Splitit: The Best Option When You Want to Buy Groceries on the Go

Splitit is a unique option because it works with your existing credit card to “split” the purchase into multiple interest-free payments. You choose the number of installments you want and Splitit will create a repayment plan on your behalf at no extra charge. This first installment will be charged to your credit card immediately, future installments will be drafted on the same day every month until paid in full.

Unlike other buy now, pay later options for grocery shopping, which typically limit you to a small number of partnered supermarkets, Splitit allows you to split your grocery bills with any store. Is where your credit card is accepted.

professional:

No credit check or application required

Works with your existing credit card for ultimate flexibility on where to shop

no additional interest

Select number of installments

Shortcoming:

features

Zip (formerly Quadpay): The best variety of supermarkets and wholesale clubs

This roundup of the best buy now, pay later services for groceries was arranged alphabetically, with Zip last, but certainly not least. This app may be the best option for grocery shopping, thanks to its large list of partnered food stores; 26 to be exact. The most recognized names include Costco, Trader Joe’s, Safeway, and Sprouts.

Like other BNPL apps, you will have the option of four payments in six weeks by requesting the Zip app, a one-time virtual card or a physical card. However, Zip charges interest and fees for each purchase, so use the service wisely.

professional:

Partners with multiple grocery stores not available with other BNPL apps

Provides a physical card for in-store purchases

No impact on credit score for initial setup

Shortcoming:

features

charge: $4 finance fee per order ($1 per installment), installment fee up to $7.50 per purchase, $5 to $10 late fee

payment terms: four payments in six weeks

Grocery store: Costco, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Instacart, Safeway

Can you use services like buy now, pay later to buy the groceries you deserve?

BNPL apps can help you maximize your budget if you know the advantages and disadvantages of how they work. Before using any pay later service for grocery shopping, it is important to understand the terms, conditions, and potential costs. Failure to pay may result in late fees and interest charges, making your groceries more expensive in the long run. Always read the fine print and make sure the service fits your budget and financial goals.

Buy Now, Pay Later Apps vs. Credit Cards: What’s the Difference?

If you are wondering whether it is better for you to use BNPL or credit card, it all depends on the situation. Many BNPL services allow you to make payments over six weeks without any fees. Most credit cards charge interest on revolving credit, making BNPL apps with no interest or fees an attractive option for grocery shopping on a limited budget. However, when you choose BNPL apps instead of credit cards you may miss out on the possibility of earning points or miles on your purchases.

take away

Buy now, pay later services can be a convenient way to manage your grocery expenses, especially when you need flexibility in your budget. However, responsible usage is important to avoid additional fees and interest charges. Each of the services mentioned has its own unique features, advantages, and disadvantages, so carefully evaluate which one best suits your needs and financial situation when purchasing groceries.

questions to ask

Is there pay in 4 groceries?

While most people are familiar with Pay in 4 apps for clothing and online shopping, many BNPL services offer a selection of grocery stores and supermarkets. This roundup details five of the top apps, including Zip, PayPal, and Afterpay.

Where can I buy groceries using Buy Now, Pay Later?

Shopping for groceries using the pay later option depends on the grocery store of choice. Most of BNPL’s services are partnered with select stores. For example, if you like to shop at wholesale clubs like Sam’s Club and Costco, Zip is the ideal choice. For the flexibility to shop anywhere, consider using Splitit.

Does Instacart offer buy now, pay later?

Instacart has partnered with Zip and another BNPL alternative, Klarna, to offer this service. Before deciding, compare both services to see which one is right for you.

