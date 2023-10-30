5 brokers report strong Q3 revenues as favorable market environment continues

Five publicly traded insurance brokers reported strong revenues in the third quarter, with their executives using adjectives like “excellent,” “fantastic,” “excellent,” and “strong” to describe their companies’ financial performance. Used.

In concluding the results of brokers listed in descending order by revenue size, Marsh McLennan Company comes in first place, followed by Aon, Arthur J. Gallagher, WTW, and Brown & Brown arrive.

marsh mclennan

Marsh McLennan reported third quarter consolidated revenues of $5.4 billion, an increase of 13% compared to Q3 2022. On an underlying (non-GAAP) basis, revenue increased 10%.

Operating income was $996 million, an increase of 26% from a year earlier. The company’s net income was $730 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared with $546 million, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

“Marsh McLennan’s third quarter results were excellent, reflecting strength across the business. We had another quarter of double-digit underlying revenue growth, strong adjusted EPS growth and margin expansion. We achieved these results while continuing to make significant investments for the future,” commented John Doyle, Chairman and CEO. “With our performance during the third quarter, we are on track for another great year.”

Marsh McLennan’s Risk & Insurance Services (RIS) segment (Marsh & Guy Carpenter) reported Q3 revenues of $3.2 billion, an increase of 11% on an underlying basis. Operating income increased 21% to $640 million, and adjusted operating income was $671 million, an increase of 19% from a year earlier.

Breaking down the results of the two RIS units, Marsh’s revenue in the third quarter was $2.7 billion, an increase of 8% on an underlying basis. In the US/Canada, underlying revenue rose 6%. International operations produced underlying revenue growth of 10%, reflecting 14% growth in Latin America, 10% growth in Asia Pacific and 9% growth in EMEA.

Guy Carpenter’s revenue in the third quarter was $359 million, an increase of 8% on an underlying basis.

“Overall, we are on track for a great 2023. Based on our outlook today and given current circumstances, we expect to report 9% to 10% underlying revenue growth, strong growth in adjusted EPS and margin expansion in the full year. For the 16th consecutive year,” MMC Chief Financial Officer Mark McGivney said during a recent earnings call to discuss third-quarter results.

Aon Plc

Aon reported total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $257 million, or 10%, to $3.0 billion, from $2.7 billion. Third quarter 2023 total included organic revenue growth of 6%, attributed to ongoing strong retention, management of the renewal book and net new. 2% favorable impact from business generation, fiduciary investment income and 2% favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Operating income for Q3 2023 increased 17% to $691 million from $590 million during the same period last year. Net income attributable to Aon shareholders rose 12% to $456 million, or $2.23 per share, compared with $408 million, or $1.92 per share, in the year-ago period.

According to Aon CEO Greg Case, during a recent Q3 earnings call with financial analysts, Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions unit delivered another very strong quarter of 11% organic revenue growth led by strong growth in the Treaty, Alternatives and Strategy and Technology groups. of.

The reinsurance solutions unit reported revenue of $465 million in the third quarter, compared with $396 million during the third quarter of 2022.

Aon’s commercial risk unit reported Q3 revenue of $1.6 billion, compared to $1.5 billion during Q3 2022. The Q3 2023 figure includes organic revenue growth of 4% reflecting strong renewals and net new business internationally in EMEA and the Pacific.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Company

Before reimbursement for brokerage and risk management Arthur J. Gallagher’s total revenue increased 21.9% to $2.45 billion in the third quarter from $2.01 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Arthur J. “We had a fantastic third quarter,” Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Gallagher & Company, commented in the company’s earnings statement. “Our core brokerage and risk management segments combined delivered 22% revenue growth, 10.5% organic revenue growth, 15.5% net income margin, and we improved our adjusted EBITDAC margin by 78 basis points. Additionally, during the quarter, we completed 12 new mergers with approximately $57 million of expected annual revenue. (Editor’s note: As a new twist on an old financial term, EBITDAC stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and coronavirus.)

WTW

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) reported Q3 revenue increased 11% to $2.2 billion ($2 billion in Q3 2022), with organic growth of 9%. Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was $139 million, a 28% decrease compared to net income of $192 million in the third quarter of last year.

“As I mentioned last quarter, expertise and our focus on our risk and broking segments has been one of the key drivers of our strong organic growth. According to Carl Hess, CEO and Director of WTW, during the company’s recent earnings call, “We have generated substantial momentum by developing innovative products and services, engaging in strategic partnerships, and building platforms such as MGA, MGU, and affinity products.”

WTW’s Risk & Broking segment revenue was 10% higher in the third quarter on both an organic and constant currency basis compared to last year. R&B’s Q3 operating income was $134 million, compared to $105 million in the same period last year. R&B revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $855 million, an increase of 12% from $765 million last year (10% increase in constant currency and organic).

Corporate Risk and Broking generated solid organic revenue growth of 10%, driven by strong new business, improved client retention and rate increases.

Third quarter growth was driven by continued strong returns on investments in our specialty lines, said WTW CFO Andrew Krasner during the earnings call. “Globally, the strongest growth has come from our discretionary, financial solutions, natural resources, surety and manufacturing lines of business.”

We had an “exceptional quarter” in Europe with double-digit growth in several countries led by our P&C retail and direct trade as well as manufacturing, aerospace and financial solutions. International also contributed to strong organic growth led by Latin America,” Krasner said.

He said that despite headwinds in our M&A business and the impact of the book of business, North America benefited from “strong new business and increased customer retention across most business segments.” [settlement] action.”

brown and gray

Brown & Brown reported Q3 revenue of $1.07 billion, an increase of $140.1 million, or 15.1%, from $927.6 million in Q3 2022. Organic revenue increased 9.6% during the quarter.

“We had an excellent third quarter,” according to Powell Brown, chairman and chief executive officer of Brown & Brown, during the company’s third quarter earnings call.

Net income was $175.9 million, an increase of $14.8 million, or 9.2%, from $161.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net earnings per share increased to $0.62, or 8.8%, from $0.57 in the same period last year.

“Our retail segment had another great quarter and delivered organic growth of 8%. This growth was driven by strong new business, good retention and continued rate growth, both domestically and internationally. We are winning many new businesses by leveraging our collective capabilities and creating innovative solutions for our customers looking for ways to manage the cost of their insurance,” said Powell Brown.

On the M&A front, Brown & Brown completed seven acquisitions with estimated annual revenues of $14 million.

