5 Breakfast Meals to Lose Belly Fat Faster in 2024 – BOXROX

The most important meal of the day can help you shrink your stomach. Discover 5 breakfast meals to lose belly fat faster.

Losing weight can be difficult for many people. No matter how much you cut down on eating, it seems sometimes that you simply don’t lose any belly fat. And you don’t want to starve yourself off.

Losing belly fat is even harder as it tends to be one of the last places in the human body where the fat cells are used for energy. For this to happen, you need to be in a caloric deficit for a long period of time and consistently. Only after that, you will see results.

Source: Julia Larson / Pexels

But what can you eat if you are in a caloric deficit? Foods that are high in protein and low in calories are the way to go. Protein will also help you feel satiated for longer, which contributes to binge-eating prevention. And this is where Dr Mike Diamonds’ breakfast meals to lose belly fat faster come into play.

Dr Mike Diamonds is a retired medical doctor who is now an online fitness coach and a YouTuber. He has close to a million subscribers on his channel and he usually uses his own body transformation as an example of how to help people become their better selves. He is also the creator of the website Sculpt by Science.

Check out his 5 breakfast meals to lose belly fat faster.

5 Breakfast Meals to Lose Belly Fat Faster

Before jumping into the 5 breakfast meals to lose belly fat faster, Diamonds says there are two things you should have with you: a food scale and an app to track your dieting and macros.

The meals he explains how to make are:

Meal 1 – Blueberry French Toast

Carbs – 46.2g

Fat – 5.6g

Protein – 26.7g

Total calories – 355kcal

Meal 2 – High Protein Omelette

Carbs – 3.1g

Fat – 1g

Protein – 31.4g

Total calories – 155kcal

Source: Engin Aykurt on Pexels

Meal 3 – Egg Toast

Carbs – 27.7g

Fat – 6.2g

Protein – 21.3

Total calories – 248kcal

Meal 4 – Protein Cereal

Carbs – 61g

Fat – 7.2g

Protein – 40g

Total calories – 487kcal

Meal 5 – Protein Oats

Carbs – 68.6g

Fat – 15.6g

Protein – 35.9g

Total calories – 564kcal

Diamonds explains exactly how to make each of these 5 breakfast meals to lose belly fat faster. So it’s easier for you to just click on the video below to check which one you are interested in.

VIDEO – 5 Breakfast Meals to Lose Belly Fat Faster

Besides these meals to lose belly fat faster, what else could you do to get in shape? Compound movements.

Compound exercises are effective for building strength because they work multiple muscle groups at once. They also recruit more muscle fibers than isolation exercises do. This means that compound moves build muscle faster and burn more calories over time. Ready to start getting fit? Here are some compound exercises you can add into your workout routine:

Squat

Squats are a great exercise for building your legs, butt, and abs. They’re also the most basic compound exercise you can do. If you want to build muscle mass and strength, squats should be at the top of your list of exercises—and there are lots of different squat variations to choose from!

The squat is performed by bending down with your back straight and lowering yourself until your thighs are parallel with the floor or lower, then standing back up again. There are several different types of squats.

Deadlift

The deadlift is a compound exercise that works several muscles in your body. It targets your core, legs, back and grip strength. The deadlift is one of the best full-body workouts you can do to build muscle mass and burn fat.

Pregnant woman performing deadlift.

The deadlift also helps with other exercises such as squats, lunges and rows. If you want to improve your performance on these types of exercises then adding in some heavy deadlifts will help build up those muscles needed to get better results from those exercises.

If you are new to weightlifting or have never done any kind of workout before then I would suggest starting with lighter weights until you get used to how it feels when using heavier weights in order not hurt yourself by doing too much too soon!

Barbell Overhead Press

Start with a barbell in the rack at shoulder height.

Unrack into the front rack position

Lift the barbell up above your head, keeping it at arms’ length and using only your shoulders to lift it. This is also called a shoulder press or military press.

Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are a great exercise to include in your workout routine. They can be done using a chair or tree branch, and they work the back, biceps, lats and abs.

You can also modify them to make them easier if you are just starting out on pull-ups or you have a specific injury that prevents you from doing the full movement of pulling yourself up with your arms. In general, the more challenging version is better because it will build more muscle mass throughout the upper body area by increasing strength in those muscles over time.

A good way to start developing some basic fitness levels before tackling this challenge is by doing inverted rows on an incline bench at home or at the gym; this will help strengthen core stability as well as arm strength for pull-ups later down the line.

If you combine these breakfast meals to lose belly fat faster and compound exercises, you will transform your body in no time.