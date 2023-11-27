5 books to get your finances back on track

It doesn’t take much to derail our finances. A car accident, a hospital bill, or a disappointing investment can leave us staring at our bank account, unsure how to rebuild.

Luckily, we don’t have to figure it out ourselves. In the five brilliant reads below, experts on money management and big-picture economic trends offer their best advice for getting our finances on track and securing a bright future.

The Family-First Entrepreneur: How to Achieve Financial Freedom Without Sacrificing What Matters Most

by Steve Chow

Most entrepreneurs start businesses looking for freedom, but end up living in a prison of hundred-hour work weeks, isolated from their loved ones. This book is a guide to doing entrepreneurship differently – ditching the hustle and adopting a family-first mindset instead. Hear our Book Byte summary read by author Steve Chow in the Next Big Idea app

Make Money Move: A Guide to Financial Wellness

by Lauren Simmons

Popular host of trick of money Podcast and the youngest person to trade on the New York Stock Exchange gives winning tips to help women change their financial mindset, become confident about their money, set them on the path to financial security, and live their best life. Provides. Hear our Book Byte summary read by author Lauren Simmons in the Next Big Idea app

You Will Have Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back

by Carol Roth

A bestselling author and entrepreneur examines a non-fictional situation in which a new financial world order prevails, where the global elite have everything and you have nothing – and yet you’re somehow happy. Hear our Book Byte summary read by author Carol Roth in the Next Big Idea app

Money Magic: An Economist’s Secret to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life

By Lawrence Kotlikoff

One of our country’s leading personal finance experts uses the power of economics and advanced calculations to deliver mesmerizing yet simple money magic tricks that will transform your financial future. Hear our Book Byte summary read by author Lawrence Kotlikoff in the Next Big Idea app

Money and Love: A Wise Roadmap to Life’s Biggest Decisions

By Myra Strober and Abby Davison

At a time when we are experiencing the most significant shift in work-life balance in decades, this framework provides simple and effective steps to empower readers to make the best strategic decisions without sacrificing their career or personal life. Is. Hear our Book Byte summary read by co-authors Myra Strober and Abby Davison in the Next Big Idea app.

Source: nextbigideaclub.com