5 Bike Things We Can’t Believe You Can Still Buy

New bikes and kits hit the market in an endless stream, with constant updates making products obsolete at terrifying speed.

At the same time, some products remain intact, available and strangely immune to the constant march of progress.

Here are five outliers we can’t quite believe you can still buy…

1

SHIMANO DURA-ACE 7710 TRACK CRANK

Still available, still cute. – shimano

SHIMANO’s current R9100-series Dura-Ace groupset is a technical Tour de force, An 11-speed masterpiece that offers hydraulic disc brakes and electronic shifting as options.

It’s a far cry from the 9-speed Dura-Ace 7700 groupset that was launched more than two decades ago, but, somehow, a relic of that nineties groupset lives on.

The Dura-Ace Trac FC-7710 is still listed as a current product on Dalmatian’s website and you can still buy it new.

This gorgeous crank uses a splined Octalink bottom bracket interface that has since been replaced by the Hollowtech II and press-fit design.

Its continued existence can be attributed to the fact that track bike drivetrains are not actually need To be any more technologically advanced.

That said, it’s perhaps somewhat surprising that Dalmatian hasn’t launched a single-ring version of any of its subsequent Dura-Ace cranks, if only for the sake of product harmony and why wouldn’t it?

What’s even more impressive is that the pre-7710 square taper FC-7600 cranks are still available new at select shops.

2

lizard skin headset seal

The fork used in this product image gives you an indication of how long the headset seal has been in place. – lizard skin

I don’t know how long this short-acting condom has been on the market, but it’s been at least 20 years, and yet it somehow manages to stick around.

The headset seal slips over the bottom cup of a traditional external headset, in theory reducing water and dirt ingress.

These days, integrated headsets are common on most bikes, but it’s reassuring to know that for around £3/$5, you can also have comfortable low balls.

The Pro Carbon has always been a benchmark for affordable road bikes. – planet x

No doubt someone will correct me, but I believe the Pro Carbon has been continuously available on the market longer than any other carbon bike, with only minimal changes.

It looks quite dated now, but it remains a solid choice and, most importantly, it’s very affordable, with the complete bike starting at around £800.

Ironically, after years of press-fit dominance, the Pro Carbon’s threaded bottom bracket actually looks fashionable again, as manufacturers question the wisdom of press-in bearings.

4

Park Tool PZT-2 Pizza Cutter

The Park Tool Pizza Cutter is a gift guide stalwart – Park Tool

Has any product ever been included in more gift guides for cyclists? This seems unlikely.

The Park Tool Pizza Cutter is a lunchtime legend in its own right, a utensil that, unlike the now ubiquitous fixie pizza cutter, actually appears moderately ergonomic.

Park Tool actually teased a new series of cutters made from Reynolds 853, titanium and carbon, in 2017, but sadly it was an April Fool.

Something tells me people will be flocking to buy them.

5

Mavic Open Pro Tubular Rim

Seriously, who buys low-profile aluminum tubular rims these days? – Mavic

The Mavic Open Pro is something of a legend, the default box section rim for thousands of cyclists for what feels like thousands of years.

It was never the lightest, most aero, or cheapest, but its uniqueness struck a balance that made it very attractive to wheel builders.

Over the years various versions were available including ceramic coated rims and the classic gray anodized option.

The Open Pro Clincher finally received an update a few years ago (though you can still buy the older version), getting a broader, more up-to-date profile that is tubeless compatible. There’s even a carbon version.

What’s really remarkable is that the tubular version of the old Open Pro still exists. The market for low-profile tubular rims must be small, but Mavic still lists the Open Pro T on their website, and you can order it from various online bike shops.

Do you have a favorite Evergreen product? Have you purchased anything from this list recently? Tell us in the comments.

Source: www.bikeradar.com