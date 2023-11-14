5 biggest dividend deals left to buy before 2024

Santa Claus is riding on a sleigh with gift boxes in front of falling snow in a pine forest getty

mr and miss are market frantic, Always have been, always will be. My fellow contrarians, they reminded us of the fact once again,

Luckily we were jumping while the wider crowd was jumping.

The herd’s “FOMO panic” sent many of our stocks higher last week. Vanilla investors covered their ill-timed short positions and rushed to buy at bargain prices. Like the dividend deals we bought in October!

Did you miss it? Is cash suddenly burning a hole in your pocket? If yes, then no worries, Some? Select dividend deals remain.

I’m talking yields of up to 12.3% and discounts of up to 46%. No, this is not a typo error. We’ll touch on the specifications and top five bargains on the board in a bit.

How did we get here? Just five weeks ago, we talked about the best time to panic and concluded that now would be Later,

Please, take that finger off the sell button.

This is the best buying opportunity after the bank failure panic in March. Vanilla investors are paying absolutely great dividends.

Let’s bargain.

We specifically highlighted the business development company Barings BDC (BBDC), The stock traded at only 79% of its book value. This meant that it was essentially a discount of 21%.

Barings was in the bargain bin as interest rates were rising. However, we did not imagine the rates going to the moon. So far, so good on that call.

On cue, investors realized last week that the Federal Reserve was finished with rate hikes. They scrambled to cover the shorts at bad times. BBDC immediately united. If you bought shares, congratulations on your sharp 4% gain. Plus, that exclusive 11.9% yield-on-cost you’ve locked in!

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)Meanwhile, it’s already up 2% since we called it three weeks ago. At the time, the 6.8% dividend payer traded at 17% Discount For its net asset value (NAV). That NAV is made up of blue-chip dividend payers and growers such as Mastercard (MA), Microsoft (MSFT) And Honeywell (Hon)-Which were similarly on the clearance rack.

We win from GDV in three ways:

We collect our monthly dividend payment of $0.11. Again, we have set a 6.8% annual yield.

GDV’s NAV increases as MA, MSFT, HON, and majority of The fund’s other positions rose after falling.

As soon as the GDV discount window falls below 17%, the price of the fund will increase.

We can think of GDV as the “breakfast beer” of the CEF. There is a time and a place. We want to stay at the market bottom and avoid it when mainstream investors are happy.

When we last held GDV adverse income report The portfolio rewarded us with 49% returns in just 14 months from October 2020 to February 2022. between the time we sold Then and reunited with GDV recentlyIt went through a meaningless existence, losing 14%.

By the way, GDV paid its dividend every month As promised there was a 14% decline in our breakup period. Payment security was not an issue. The fund declined as the value of the shares it held fell. This is why we buy GDV at market bottoms OnlyWhen no one else wants that thing.

BBDC And GDV is already rewarding contrarian investors who held their noses and bought. If you missed these winners, I have some advice for you.

First, wake up, It’s already November. The best month on the calendar to buy stocks (October) has come and gone. Don’t say we didn’t discuss it here, here, here… and here!

Second, don’t chase. Markets are pendulums. In one short week the scene changed from fear to FOMO! This rally, although it may indeed have legs, will not move in a straight line. Be patient. Buy the pullback.

Who Should we buy dividends on these dips? Look for the laggards. For example, closed-end funds (CEFs) with discount windows. still Fully open. It’s the closest thing to a free lunch that Wall Street gives us.

Markdown on NAV is a unique feature of CEFs. In a perfectly efficient market, they would not exist. Luckily, Cefland loosens up a bit during the panic. Discount windows are slow to open and close.

Here are the five largest 10%+ blue-light specials today with market capitalizations over $500 million:

top buy contradictory outlook

Highland Opportunity and Income Fund (HFRO).) literally trades for pennies on the dollar in the wake of the September and October selloff.

Get this: 12.3% yield 37% off For its net asset value (NAV). Thirty seven!

Benjamin Graham Why the Bargain Bin? Is HFRO poorly run? but anything, Manager Jim Dondero is a savvy income investor with a contrarian mindset.

this is easy. Jim runs a small fund that cannot absorb large sums of money. Which makes the price of HFRO dependent on the wishes of individual investors in the year Two A bear market is bearish, to say the least.

Basic investors do not know HFRO. Yet it is arguably the cheapest CEF on the planet! Its unheard-of 37% discount to NAV means shares are sold at a discount of 63 cents on the dollar.

This fund is cheap exactly because that’s what happens when big investors (and “tier one” money managers) panic. The same applies for “newcomers” FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Which has been around for almost a decade but has only been publicly traded for the past year. That’s why discount-CEF investors hate innovation.

FSCO makes loans to private companies. The fund recently increased its monthly dividend in July – a benefit of the higher rates. If While credit markets may remain united, this is a strong buy. We’ll put it on our short list along with HFRO.

Neuberger Berman Next Gen Connectivity (NBXG) Works like a tech mutual fund. Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Is the second largest holding. NBXG rises and falls with the Nasdaq, although there is less focus on mega caps. The discounts are attractive but it would be better if we make sure that the direction of tech stocks is up before we buy.

Kyne Anderson Energy Infra (KYN) And Mainstay CBRE Global Infra Megatrends (MEGI) Out of the top five. These two trade higher and lower for better or worse with the energy complex. They are more short-term trading vehicles than long-term buy and hold.

Disclosure: None