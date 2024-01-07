5 Big Analyst AI Moves: Two Major 2023 Beneficiaries Downgraded

Here are the biggest analyst moves in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) for this week.

Goldman expects more outperformance from AI beneficiaries

Goldman Sachs analysts have presented their 2024 outlook for IT hardware and networking equipment providers. In short, they argue that AI beneficiaries should continue to outperform in 2024.

Top picks in this regard include Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), which benefited from accelerating capital expenditure growth at its key hyperscale customers (Microsoft and Meta) and milestones supporting Ethernet as an AI networking fabric. Expected to continue.

Additionally, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has also been identified as a company that should see increasing demand for AI servers as “infrastructure investment moves from hyperscalers (first movers) to AI cloud service.” providers and ultimately extends to the enterprise.”

Mixed comments on Nvidia

Bank of America analysts maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a Top Pick in the chip sector and highlighted that the company’s “genAI dominance could potentially lead to ~$100 billion over the next two years (CY24/CY25E) “Can help generate incremental free cash flow of bn.”

“In our view NVDA’s solid FCF generation creates optionality to offset these concerns, and help expand its trading multiple to its historical average of 35x-40x,” the analysts said.

On the other hand, DA Davidson analysts initiated research coverage on NVDA stock with a Neutral rating and a $410 per share price target.

“While we believe generative AI is the most important transformative technology since the Internet, we do not expect the investment levels we saw in 2023 to continue beyond 2024,” the analysts said in a note.

Morgan Stanley discusses AI regulation

Morgan Stanley analysts shared key findings following their conversations with experts from Stanford University on AI regulation.

“We believe that the development and implementation of AI regulation in the US will not be imminent and that there will be many hurdles to overcome,” the analysts wrote.

Overall, analysts argue that the development and implementation of AI regulation in the United States is still in its early stages and “it will take many years to implement anything enforceable in the United States.”

“Experts cited resource constraints at the federal agency level and asymmetric information between government and industry as two key factors that could hinder successful AI regulation.”

2023 AI beneficiaries cut

Two major AI beneficiaries of 2023, MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), saw their ratings cut this week. The former was downgraded at UBS after a 108% rally in 2023.

UBS analysts said on MDB, “We still like the sustainable ~30% long-term growth story, but absent a pull-through from AI workloads to physical database revs in 2024, we conclude that a sustained re-rating of the stock is likely. Not there.” ,

Elsewhere, Palantir is ‘overvalued on AI’ and so analysts at Jefferies have downgraded it to neutral.

“We are concerned that the stock has reached unsustainable valuation levels primarily due to AI enthusiasm (and retail trading momentum) without any monetization strategy,” the analyst said in a note.

“We are still fundamental fans and believe the company has the potential to capture share in underpenetrated and large TAMs, but we believe the risk outweighs the reward at current levels, even with upside.” Estimate revisions should be taken into account.”

UiPath gets a new bull

Analysts at William Blair initiated research coverage on pure AI name UiPath (NYSE:NYSE:PATH) with an Outperform rating.

“We believe UiPath is the leader in the workflow automation and process optimization market. The company’s platform helps automate manual workflows through user interface (UI) and application programming interface (API)-based automation, the analysts wrote.

“UiPath addresses complex and enterprise-grade processes, which is why the company’s platform has become mission critical for its customers (as evidenced by its strong gross retention rate of 97%).”

Overall, analysts believe PATH will deliver “sustainable growth and margin expansion over the next few years.”

